Several baseball and softball postseason games in the Tri-State were postponed until Tuesday because of a steady rain that fell much of the morning and afternoon. Heading the list was the much-anticipated Class AAA, Region IV baseball showdown featuring Cabell Midland (25-6) at Hurricane (29-4). The opener of that best-of-three series was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lola Meeks Field.
“When you get to this time of year, you look forward to playing,” Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said. “We’re excited to compete, but we know there will be better days to play. This (weather) system is just sitting there and has rained all day. Tomorrow looks better and we’ll come back then and nothing changes.”
Also washed out Monday were the Class A, Region IV baseball game that had Greater Beckley Christian (3-25) at Charleston Catholic (14-16), and the Class AAA, Region III baseball series opener that had Greenbrier East (16-15) at George Washington (17-15). Both those series were rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class AA, Region II series lid-lifter featuring Herbert Hoover (15-10) at Robert C. Byrd (24-9) also was rained out and now is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, as was the Sissonville (21-8) at Logan (22-7) Class AA, Region IV series opener, which now is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Also in Class AA, the Region I tournament pitting Fairmont Senior (19-9) against Keyser (16-8), and the Region III playoff game that had Shady Spring (24-8) vs. Bluefield (19-6), were postponed until Tuesday.
In Kentucky, the 15th Region baseball tournament at Belfry was postponed until Tuesday. The lineup includes Paintsville vs. Shelby Valley at 5:30 p.m. and Lawrence County vs. Pike County Central at 8 p.m. The 57th District softball tournament at Johnson Central also was postponed until Tuesday. The host Golden Eagles will play Martin County at 6 p.m., followed by Paintsville vs. Magoffin County at 8 p.m.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
