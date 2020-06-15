ROANOKE, West Virginia — As has been the case in previous years, the 47th West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur currently features an important question: Will it be Karen or Karren?
After Monday’s first round, Daniels resident Karen Rainey leads Shepherdstown’s Karren Kinnett by two strokes in the event, which is being played at Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia.
Rainey, the 2018 Women’s Senior Am champion, shot an 80 on Monday to take the edge over Kinnett, the defending champion, who finished with an 82 in the opening round.
Those two will be joined in the final trio by White Sulphur Springs’ native Mary Payne, who had three birdies in her round, but finished with a triple-bogey and double-bogey on the final two holes to fall four strokes behind Rainey.
The tournament was originally slated to be in Kinnett’s hometown at The Club at Cress Creek, but was moved due to COVID-19-related concerns in Jefferson County.
The final round tee times start at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday with the final grouping taking off at 9:06 a.m.
Play is expected to be complete by 1:45 p.m.
WVGA Amateur Tour
SISSONVILLE — Hurricane’s Philip Reale shot a 3-under 68 to win the West Virginia Amateur Tour event at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville on Monday.
Reale clinched his victory in clutch fashion, sinking a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 finishing hole to top a trio of second-place finishers that included Huntington’s Cam Roam, Point Pleasant’s Trenton Roush and Poca’s Mitch Hoffman.
The Amateur Tour now takes a few weeks off before convening at The Cobb Course at Glade Springs on July 7.
Callaway Junior Tour
BARBOURSVILLE — Ravenswood’s Gavin Fox shot a 1-over par 72 to win the Boys 17-18 Division by four strokes over Proctorville’s Clayton Thomas at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Vienna’s Nicole Lincicome shot a 79 to win the Girls 15-18 Division, as well.
Other division winners included Lewisburg’s Isaac Hutchison in the Boys 12 and Under Division, Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest in the Boys 13-14 and Wheeling’s Noah Seivertson in the Boys 15-16 and Spencer’s Emerson Simons in the Girls 10-14.
The Callaway Jr. Tour will be back in action this coming Wednesday at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.