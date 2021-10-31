Former Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato stands on the sideline as he watches the Herd take on Florida International during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato is no stranger to greatness.
In Cato’s Marshall career, he achieved just about all there was to do for the Thundering Herd.
Individually, Cato broke the NCAA record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass at 46 games and also set the Marshall records for touchdown passes (131), completions (1,153) and attempts (1,838) while being just 19 yards shy of Chad Pennington’s record for passing yards (14,079).
From a team perspective, Cato led Marshall to its lone Conference USA title — that coming in 2014 when he led the Herd to a 13-1 record and No. 23 ranking at the end of the season.
So, Cato knows a thing or two about greatness.
And as he made his way to Huntington this weekend to see his Herd’s 38-0 win over FIU, Cato said he sees the potential for greatness within Marshall’s 2021 team.
“For sure,” Cato said. “We’ve got it right now. It starts right now in conference play. We have to go down there to a tough FAU opponent and handle those guys.”
Cato said that he and some former players from that 2014 championship team will make the short trip from Miami to Boca Raton for next Saturday night’s game to see the Herd look for a big win in Conference USA’s East Division.
Cato, who played under former head coach Doc Holliday, said the Herd’s future is solid in the hands of current head coach Charles Huff, who has made it a priority to get former players, such as Cato, back in the fold.
Upon meeting him this weekend, Cato left impressed by the leader of the Herd.
“He’s just a real smooth guy, man,” Cato said. “He brings a lot of energy and just excitement to the game. His realness and his aura just gives me everything.
“Like when you watch Alabama, you see that Nick Saban vibe, you see that facial expression and his intensity and energy. That’s everything I’m getting out of it. He’s showing us old players that he brings something special to the table.”
Cato also saw some parallels between he and quarterback Grant Wells — a pair of big-armed young quarterbacks who stepped into the leadership role with Marshall early.
“I love Wells and what Wells is all about,” Cato said.
Whether it is one of the nation’s most high-octane offenses or a defense that is finding itself and playing considerably well, Cato said the pieces are there, despite the early struggles this season.
“No matter what your record is going into conference play, I feel we’ve got a great team,” Cato said. “I think we’ve got a great chance.”
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
