HUNTINGTON - Ralph Rood knocked out an impressive trifecta during a round on Tuesday at Riviera Country Club.

The fact that the 73-year-old local golfer who is a retired Cabell County principal shot under his age by five shots was special.

That Rood finished 2-under par by shooting a 68 added to the feat.

But the cherry on top of the golf round came when Rood scored a hole-in-one on No. 6 from 147 yards out.

Witnesses to the impressive round were Rick Wallace, Greg Hammond and Jack Perkins.

