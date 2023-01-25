Raceland ended a short drought on Tuesday night. The Rams hope to halt a much longer one late Thursday.
Raceland concluded a four-game skid with a 62-58 victory over West Carter on Tuesday night. The Rams head next to Richmond to meet University Heights on Thursday at 8 p.m. in search of their first win in the All “A” Classic state tournament since 2001.
More than just beating the Blazers, Rams coach Joe Bryan is also excited about the chance for what he termed a generally green group to play in a state-level tournament at Eastern Kentucky University.
“Coming into this year, we only had really two guys who had (significant) varsity experience in Jacob Gauze and Landyn Newman,” Bryan said. “So this should be a really good opportunity for those other guys to get on the floor in a big game and get that valuable experience playing in that atmosphere.”
Junior guard Christian Large leads Raceland (11-9) with 17.1 points per game (entering the Comets encounter). Sophomore forward Connor Thacker adds 10.7 ppg, senior center Gauze delivers 8.9 ppg and eighth-grade guard Jonah Arnett chips in 8.3 ppg.
The Rams haven’t met University Heights, located a 5-hour-plus-drive southwest in Hopkinsville, at least since the dawn of comprehensive online KHSAA records in 1997-98. But thanks to the advent of Hudl and streaming options, “there’s no secrets anymore; you can’t hide your team or your players,” Bryan said with a slight chuckle, and he’s gotten an eyeful of the Blazers.
“They shoot the ball very well,” Bryan said. “Forty-six percent from 3; a lot of team speed. They like to get it and go and attack the basket. The new philosophy of basketball is either layups or 3s, and from what I’ve seen, that’s exactly what they want to do, either get it to the rack or shoot the 3.”
Lemar Northington averages 15.6 ppg for University Heights (11-7), which has won 26 of the 34 Second Region All “A” titles ever handed out.
An attempt to reach Blazers coach Melvin Brown for comment was unsuccessful.
The Rams-Blazers winner will meet the Owensboro Catholic-Cumberland County victor in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The semifinal is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and the title game on Sunday at 2.
Zack Klemme is the sports director of HD Media. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.
