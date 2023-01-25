The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Raceland ended a short drought on Tuesday night. The Rams hope to halt a much longer one late Thursday.

Raceland concluded a four-game skid with a 62-58 victory over West Carter on Tuesday night. The Rams head next to Richmond to meet University Heights on Thursday at 8 p.m. in search of their first win in the All “A” Classic state tournament since 2001.

Zack Klemme is the sports director of HD Media. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you