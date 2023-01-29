HUNTINGTON — Billy Seals is accustomed to college coaches coming by Huntington High School to talk about his players, but the NFL showing up was a different experience.
A scout from the Los Angeles Rams stopped by Seals’ office Tuesday to talk with the coach of the Class AAA state champions about former HHS tackle Darnell Wright. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Wright is projected as a first- or second-round pick in the NFL Draft April 27-29.
“We had a great visit,” Seals said. “I’m glad we were able to be a small part of this man’s success. He deserves all that is coming to him.”
All that is coming to Wright likely is life-changing money. Second-round picks were given signing bonuses ranging from $3.87 million to $8.68 million, with salaries between 952,000 and $1.5 million, last year. They received four-year contracts.
With that kind of money at stake, teams want to be as sure as possible about a player before drafting him.
“They know what he can do on the field,” Seals said of Wright. “They want to find out more about who he is off it.”
The Rams don’t select until the second round, 36th overall, having traded their first-rounder to Detroit as part of the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles was interested in what kind of person Wright is, his practice habits, coachability, the type of teammate he is, et cetera, Seals said.
“All NFL teams do due diligence getting as much background as possible,” Seals said. “We talked about what a great young man Darnell is. He’s a hard worker and a great teammate. He’s concerned with his teammates sometimes even to the detriment of himself.”
Wright, 21, played at Huntington High from 2015 through 2018, twice earning first-team Class AAA all-state honors. This season he played 829 snaps, mostly at right tackle, and didn’t allow a sack, one of just five offensive linemen in FBS to do so. Wright also has played left tackle and right guard. He helped the Volunteers average a nation-best 538.1 yards of offense and 47.3 points per game.
Wright is slated to play in the Senior Bowl, an all-star game scouts use to evaluate players, on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. He also is scheduled to perform at the NFL Combine Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.