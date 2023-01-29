The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Former Huntington High School star Darnell Wright of the University of Tennessee prepares to block in a game vs. Alabama on Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

HUNTINGTON — Billy Seals is accustomed to college coaches coming by Huntington High School to talk about his players, but the NFL showing up was a different experience.

A scout from the Los Angeles Rams stopped by Seals’ office Tuesday to talk with the coach of the Class AAA state champions about former HHS tackle Darnell Wright. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Wright is projected as a first- or second-round pick in the NFL Draft April 27-29.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

