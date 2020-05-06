HUNTINGTON — Sonny Randle iced his own kicker.
Randle, of course, wasn’t just any coach and Barry Childers certainly wasn’t just another kicker. This, however, was wildly unbelievable for even those two huge personalities of Marshall University football.
On fourth down, Randle sent his freshman kicker from Clifton Forge, Virginia, onto the field at Western Carolina’s E.J. Whitmire Stadium for a game-tying 59-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 25, 1980. The Thundering Herd trailed 13-10 with 10 seconds left and was trying to break a 19-game Southern Conference losing streak.
The Catamounts were having none of it. Western Carolina coach Bob Waters figured Randle must have a fake lined up. Few kickers in the nation could kick a 59-yard field goal and certainly this fresh-faced 150-pound kid wasn’t going to try it into a howling crosswind and steady rain.
Then Childers said something to his holder, who moved the ball back 1 yard.
Randle, incredulous, called time out. The veteran coach called Childers to the sideline and met him before he got there. Randle in no uncertain terms asked Childers what he thought he was doing.
“I always wanted to try a 60-yarder,” Childers said, setting off the always demonstrative Randle.
Randle chewed on Childers for a few seconds and told the holder to put the ball back at the 49-yard line where it should be.
Unfazed, Western Carolina didn’t bother to rush after the snap. Unrattled — as if Childers ever could be rattled — the young kicker put foot to pigskin, making a thunderous sound that sent the ball through the uprights. The kick would have been good from 65 yards.
The game ended in a 13-13 tie, Marshall’s first non-loss in 20 Southern Conference games dating to 1977.
That back-and-forth between Randle and Childers astounded those who saw it, heard about it and read about it, but it was indicative of their relationship. They might have been the two most colorful characters in Marshall football history and here they were on the same team.
Randle and Childers weren’t oil and water. They were more like gasoline and fire. Their relationship was rocky, as Childers had trouble adhering to Randle’s rules. The result was that the young kicker was Randle’s frequent early-morning running partner through downtown Huntington. Other players occasionally made that punitive jog with the Herd coach, but Childers was a regular.
Their rocky relationship split with two games left in the 1981 season. Childers was arrested for public intoxication and Randle suspended him. Childers was done, having made 18 of 32 field goals and 14 of 15 extra points in 20 games.
Childers wasn’t the best kicker in Herd history, but he is among the more memorable.