Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) rushes up the field on a carry as he Herd takes on Appalachian State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
HUNTINGTON — Four simple pictures got the Marshall football fan base talking late Tuesday evening.
In each of them appeared Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali, who had taken an indefinite leave of absence from the program as he worked to physically, mentally and emotionally prepare himself to return to the team.
Ali, a redshirt sophomore, is coming off a breakout freshman campaign in which he ran for 1,400 yards and led all of college football in touchdowns with 25, all but two of those coming on the ground.
A timeline for Ali's return to game action has not yet been announced. He is not listed on the depth chart for Saturday's game at Bowling Green State (0-2).
In late August, two weeks before the Herd's season opener, it was announced that Ali would miss the start of the regular season for personal reasons. That announcement came after much speculation from the Herd fan base. He did remain with the team during that time but did not participate in football activities.
Without Ali in the lineup, Marshall has relied on backfield production from Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne, who have served the Herd well in a 2-0 start with wins over Norfolk State and Notre Dame.
Laborn has carried the ball 43 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games, while Payne has carried 16 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Laborn ranks sixth in the country in rushing, averaging 132.5 yards. His 31 carries and 163 rushing yards against Notre Dame were each career highs.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
