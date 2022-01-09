HUNTINGTON — Jacob Ray had something to show his family Sunday. Especially son Grayson, who is 3.
Ray, who is from Delbarton in Mingo County, won by decision over Brittni Vaughn on Saturday night in the lightweight division in the finals of the 34th annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena.
So the third try for the title ends up being a charm and he collects the coveted Toughman jacket and $1,000 prize.
“Finally got it. Can’t wait to show it to him,” Ray said of the jacket after the awards ceremony. “I felt like I’d get this to begin with.”
As for Grayson, he often joins dad for workouts at the gym.
Ray did show extra confidence each time before the opening bell sounded. In his round-two bout earlier Saturday, Ray defeated Caleb Norman.
For Ray, this was his second fight against Vaughn. In the first, Ray won by knockout in 29 seconds. Vaughn hung around to the end this time, but Ray delivered shot after shot.
Ray dropped Vaughn to the canvas for a standing 8-count in the first round. In the second, Ray took a low blow and action had to be stopped about a minute for him to recover. The low blow was ruled unintentional.
Ray finished strong in that round and stayed on offense in the third.
“Going for a belly shot. A little lower than expected,” Ray said of Vaughn. “Don’t think anything was meant by it. We have mutual respect. The last round just threw shots left and right. Overhand right, then jab, jab, jab.
“This the ultimate. It’ll probably mean a little more later when I get home and everything sinks in.” Ray said he plans to stay in Toughman. Where he trains and lives in one of the Mountain State’s boxing hotbeds. Tommy Diamond was considered one of the top trainers.
There were seven champions crowned Saturday night. Ray’s title is one of five in the men’s division. The women had two. They got jackets and a percentage of the purse.
Alexis Robinson, who is from Ashland, showed she’s making the adjustment from the basketball court to the win. Robinson played high school at Ashland and then at Colorado, a member of the Pac-10. She scored 1,855 points in her career with the Kittens and 1,285 while at Colorado.
Now 24, Robinson has made the shift to boxing and her time spent training so far is seven to eight weeks. Corky Salyer came on to work with Robinson once she showed to him she had the commitment.
Robinson won her first-round bout Friday. In the finals, she prevailed by decision over Bailey Wray at welterweight. Robinson connected with a right to the head/face of Bailey time and again. She also would get Wray in a corner and again dominate. Wray suffered a bloody noise early and it was an issue all fight. She also took a standing 8-count in the second round.
When it was over, Robinson took the win in stride. She plans to take about a week off now and then it’s back to training with Salyer as she longs to be a professional.
“OK,” Robinson said. “A win’s a win. I could’ve fought a lot better. The plan was to be aggressive and take it to her.”
Here’s a rundown on the other finals.
For women, Cheynne Carr won by split decision over Jordan Issac at cruiserweight.
Ray’s fight was the first of five for the men.
At welterweight, Tobias Pearson won by decision over Immanual Manning.
At middleweight, Lionell James beat Nathen Lemon by TKO in round two.
At cruiserweight, Tyler Hunter pounded his way to a second-round TKO win over Lukas Gilliam.
At heavyweight, the final bout of the two nights of action, Grayson Spaulding got the decision over Mark Porter. Dustin Lemon was supposed to be the opponent, but he suffered an injury in an earlier bout and couldn’t go. So Porter stepped in.