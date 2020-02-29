at Mountain Health Arena
Class AAA
Consolation bracket
106-pounds: Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland, def. Ethan Cook, John Marshall, dec. (3-0); Matthew Dolan, Spring Mills, def. Quinton Velas, Wheeling Park, dec. (4-3).
113-pounds: Cody Taggart, Wheeling Park, def. Trace Hatfield, Princeton, dec. (4-2); Nathan Ford, Parkersburg South, def. Carl Cochran, John Marshall, pin.
120-pounds: Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park, def. Josh Slack, Riverside, pin; Devin Easton, Parkersburg South, def. Timmy Cargill, University, pin.
126-pounds: Trent Jones, Parkersburg South, def. Chance Williams, Spring Mills, dec. (4-3); Alex Viars, Huntington, def. Hunter Locke, Washington, maj. dec. (13-4).
132-pounds: Dom Parker, University, def. Gabe Carman, John Marshall, dec. (6-4); Kaleb Ramirez, Riverside, def. Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson, maj. dec. (12-2).
138-pounds: Bo Moler, Parkersburg, def. Joseph Cook, Riverside, maj. dec. (11-2); Ian Izizarry, Parkersburg South, dec. (5-2).
145-pounds: Zach Holstion, Riverside, def. Joey Gidley, University, dec. (7-5); Gabe Dempsey, def. Patrick Jackson, Spring Mills, dec. (9-2).
152-pounds: Billy Goodch, Wheeling Park, def. Dakota Hagedorn, University, dec. (3-0); Colby Piner, Greenbrier East, def. Hunter Dodson, Spring Mills, dec. (4-2).
160-pounds: Canon Welker, Wheeling Park, def. Taven Swick, Musselman, pin; Elijah Wellings-Osha, University, def. Preston Harman, Morgantown, dec. (9-3).
170-pounds: Max Camilletti, Brooke, def. Owen Quinn, Greenbrier East, pin; Casch Somerville, Parkersburg South, def. Adam Angel, Wheeling Park, pin.
182-pounds: Parker Bentley, Musselman, def. Noah Buckalew, Parkersburg South, maj. dec. (8-0); Chance Mathess, Parkersburg, def. Seth Anderson, George Washington, pin;
195-pounds: Oscar Lemus, Parkersburg South, def. Austin Boggess, Ripley, dec. (4-3); Christian Ramsey, Riverside, def. Jarron Allen, St. Albans, dec. (8-5).
Class AA/A
Consolation bracket
106-pounds: Sawson Pumphey, Doddridge Co., def. Camden Barr, Oak Glen, pin; Ryan Morgan, Liberty Harrison, def. Ethan VanMeter, Petersburg, dec. (6-1).
113-pounds: Mackandle Freeman, Point Pleasant, def. Marko Tarley, Fairmont Sr., pin; Isaac Harris, Berkeley Springs, def. Jett Sampson, Calhoun Co., maj. dec (14-3).
120-pounds: Kolbie Hamilton, Fairmont Sr., def. Kolton Parsons, Wirt Co., dec. (6-4); Ashby West, Oak Hill, def. Clayton Lamb, Oak Glen, maj. dec. (10-2).
126-pounds: Bryce Perdue, Independence, def. Thomas Ours, Petersburg, dec. (2-0); Joshua Goode, Shady Spring, def. Preston Peck, South Harrison, tech. fall (16-0).
132-pounds: Beau Bearden, North Marion, def. Logan Powell, Wirt Co., dec. (5-2); Wyat Conley, Weir, def. Raidan Childers, Liberty Harrison, pin.
138-pounds: