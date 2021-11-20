CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While games were the focal point in one of the final weekends of the regular season, Conference USA also wanted to take time to recognize a guy who loved this time of year.
Russell D. Anderson, who worked for Conference USA for 25 years, passed away in the spring at the age of 50.
To commemorate Anderson’s contributions to the league, this weekend was denoted as “RDA Day” around Conference USA contests.
“Russ is part of the foundation of Conference USA,” a league release said. “His contributions were remarkable, and his passion and dedication were evident in everything he did for the league. We are proud to commemorate his lasting legacy to our conference.”
Earlier this year, Conference USA named Anderson as its lone honoree in the Class of 2021 for the C-USA Hall of Fame.
Anderson served in many capacities, serving as the media relations contact for football and baseball while also working with the league’s baseball and football coaches as a liaison while also overseeing scheduling and officiating.
The native of Downers Grove, Illinois, was the lone member of the Conference USA staff who worked for the league for all 25 years of its existence prior to his passing.
Anderson was the recipient of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Wilbur Snypp Award in 2002, given for outstanding contributions to college baseball.
SETTING THE TONE: Marshall head coach Charles Huff was not happy with his team’s execution on third downs last week.
It didn’t take long for the Herd to right those offensive wrongs early.
Marshall went 3-for-3 on third down conversions on its first drive – the final of which was a 25-yard touchdown run by Rasheen Ali to knot the game at 7.
Marshall finished the game eight of 12 on third downs while limiting Charlotte to four of 14 conversions.
STATISTICAL ODDITY: While Charlotte struggled on third down, the 49ers had no such trouble on fourth down.
The 49ers finished a perfect 6 of 6 on fourth down and converted another due to penalty, which does not go into the statistical category.
JOHNSON HEALED UP: Marshall defensive back Nazeeh Johnson made his presence felt after missing the last two games due to an appendectomy.
Johnson had a third-quarter interception that was part of Marshall’s big 21-point burst after halftime that put Saturday’s win away.
KEATON IS BACK: Marshall wide receiver Talik Keaton made his return to the lineup on Saturday.
It was Keaton’s first action since the loss to Appalachian State on Sept. 23.
Keaton, who had been sidelined for two months with a broken bone in his wrist, caught four passes for 35 yards in the win.
100 (NOT SO) GRAND: In addition to the other festivities, Charlotte celebrated its 100th game as a program on Saturday against Marshall.
To greet media members, Charlotte had ‘100 Grand’ candy bars waiting on each spot.
Charlotte became a program in 2011 when former Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert was named as the program’s first head coach.
Lambert was head coach at Charlotte until 2018. He then came to Marshall.
Charlotte’s record coming into Saturday was 36-63.
SENIOR DAY FESTIVITIES: Prior to the game, Charlotte honored 30 players as part of the Senior Day festivities.
One of those players was Charlotte reserve quarterback Dylan Ratliff, the son of late Marshall Hall of Famer and former assistant coach Phil Ratliff, who was from Lawrence County.