WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - For the third consecutive day, there was a new player atop the West Virginia Amateur leaderboard by round's end.
Philip Reale will aim to break that trend Friday.
Reale came up with the only sub-par round on the Old White TPC during Thursday's third round, using a 3-under 67 to slip past second-round leader Woody Woodward by one shot as the two seem poised for a final-round battle royale at the 100th West Virginia Amateur at The Greenbrier.
Reale will enter Friday at minus-2, with Woodward at 1-under after a 2-over 72 on Thursday. They will be joined by Huntington's Cam Roam in the final group after Roam closed with three birdies in the final five holes to get to even on the day and 2-over for the tournament.
And while Roam and several others just behind him could become factors if Woodward and Reale falter, those two among any players near the top of the leaderboard have the most history at the Amateur. One of them may very well make history on Friday.
"I was four back of Woody to start the day and I knew I had some ground to make up," Reale said. "To make up all that ground to day was nice, puts me in a good spot for tomorrow. Just go out and try to do the same thing tomorrow. I did a good job of keeping it in front of me today and playing smart shots."
Reale, a 35-year old playing out of Hurricane, rode a streak of four straight top 10s into this year's Amateur and also won the West Virginia Mid-Amateur last summer. He entered as one of the favorites and, for the most part, has played like it. He made just one bogey on Thursday on the par-4 seventh hole and countered that with birdies on 1, 4, 11 and 16.
His younger brother, Anthony, won the Amateur in 2007 and with his wife and 16th-month old daughter Eddison in attendance and his father Phil working with the WVGA this week, it would seem to be the perfect stage for a long-awaited breakthrough in the WVGA's premier event.
"I can promise you there's nobody in this field that wants it more than I do," Reale said. "I've chased it for a long, long time and I want it bad."
Woodward may disagree after coming oh-so-close in 2014 before falling on the back nine to Brian Anania. Since then there has been a stint as a pro and a return to amateur status this week necessitated by wrist injuries.
He's largely been great this week with consecutive bogeys on 10, 11 and 12 hindering his progress on Thursday.
"I just put it in some weird spots," Woodward said. "10 I hit a bad wedge in the fairway, 11 unfortunately I just hit a drive too far left and 12 I hit a bad mistake hit a great drive and didn't love my lie and tried to loft a 2-iron. It didn't set up for it and I tried to force it and just made a mess of it. Overall to not hit it like I want to, 72 wasn't too bad."
Woodward was also dealt a tough blow on the par-4 fourth when he was assessed a one-stroke penalty for marking and cleaning a ball that was ruled to be on the fringe. He answered by holing a par putt anyway and his lead reached as high as three after a birdie on the par-3 eighth, but he cooled off from there as Reale got going.
Still, just one shot back and with 18 holes separating him from a Greenbrier Trophy that he too has been close too, he is also looking forward to quite a battle on Friday as well.
"I'm incredibly fortunate just to be playing again," Woodward said, referring to two wrist surgeries. "Not nearly as much pressure on myself as there has been in the past, just kind of enjoying playing.
"With the way Phil and I have been playing I expect it to be a little bit of a shoot out tomorrow and we'll see where we're at and what we can do."
The third member of Thursday's final group, Noah Mullens, found some of the struggles plaguing nearly everyone as he carded a 5-over 75 that allowed Roam to pass him and have solo possession of third. Mullens is tied with Mason Williams for fourth after Williams rallied to shoot even-par 70 on Thursday. Those two are at plus-4 for the tournament.
For Roam, a 25-year-old former Spring Valley student who has really focused on golf over the last few years, his vast improvement has led him to here with a shot at a title that would've seemed far fetched at best just a few years ago.
"This is my first time ever being in the final group of an event like this," Roam said. "My whole life I played sports, I played football in high school and was a quarterback then and would play golf on the weekends. After senior year I decided to start playing competitive and when I started out I thought, two months of practice and I'll be good. I was shooting 90s and I just wanted to qualify. It took me three years to qualify for an Am or an Open. I've put a lot of time in."
Shady Spring's Landon Perry and Wheeling's Bryan Myers will enter Friday tied for sixth at 5-over with rising George Washington senior Joseph Kalaskey and Alum Creek's Tad Tomblin knotted up in eight place at 6-over.