Asked about the KHSAA football realignment, Evan Ferguson just chuckled.
“It’s five teams that have been competing for district championships for the past few years, and you put them all in the same district,” Boyd County’s coach said of the new Class 4A, District 6. “I don’t think anybody is happy on the fact that somebody’s gonna get left out (of the playoffs) when it comes down to it, with all the quality teams.”
Class 4A, District 6 for 2023-24 will include Ashland, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central and Rowan County, per the new alignment the KHSAA Board of Control approved on Wednesday.
The Tomcats, Lions and Golden Eagles all won district championships last year, and the Musketeers and Vikings played in de facto title games on the final week of district play.
Among that five, all but Greenup County have been the top-seeded team from their district within the last two seasons, and at that, the Musketeers are coming off their best campaign in 24 years.
Ashland and Johnson Central have each won state titles within the last four seasons.
“I think 4A’s one of the toughest classes in the state, and I think our district might be the most competitive in 4A, from top to bottom,” Ferguson said.
That five are well familiar with each other. They were in a Class 4A district together from 2011-18 before Ashland and Greenup County dropped to Class 3A in the last alignment.
“We were just waiting to see who we were going to be aligned with so that we can work on our schedule,” Tomcats coach Chad Tackett said. “Being in a five-team district will give us four games each year automatically. The process and the way we go about things won’t change, just some new faces on the schedule.”
In Class A, defending state runner-up Raceland and Fairview are grouped with Nicholas County and Paris in District 6. Noticeably absent is Paintsville, which had encountered the Rams in Week 10 for at least a piece of the top playoff seed in each of the last 10 years. The Tigers were sent to District 8.
Russell remains in Class 3A. The Red Devils are in an all-Eastern Kentucky Conference District 6 with Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County and West Carter – all familiar opponents from prior alignments.
The Comets, who had been in Class 2A, were said to have “rescinded” their request to play in Class 3A, but West Carter coach Daniel Barker didn’t agree with that wording. The Comets’ desire was to find a geographically sensible district and believe they have, Barker said.
Defending district champion Lawrence County is in Class 3A, District 8 with Belfry, Estill County, Magoffin County, Morgan County and Powell County. The Pirates and Hornets are holdovers from the previous alignment. The Bulldogs have never met the Engineers, last played the Cougars in the regular season in 1995 and took on the Pirates in non-district play from 2015-18.
Zack Klemme is the sports director at HD Media. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.
