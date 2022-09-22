Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage (7) looks to block a Bowling Green defender while running back Khalan Laborn (8) eyes the open space during Saturday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Falcons. Gammage and the outside receivers have been critical blockers on outside runs for the Herd offense.
Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage (7) looks to block a Bowling Green defender while running back Khalan Laborn (8) eyes the open space during Saturday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Falcons. Gammage and the outside receivers have been critical blockers on outside runs for the Herd offense.
HUNTINGTON — When Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage walks into the room, one might think he was a linebacker by the way he is built.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt junior excels as a wide receiver for the Thundering Herd, though, leading Marshall in receiving yards for each of the past two seasons.
While Gammage’s 12 receptions, 142 yards and two receiving touchdowns all lead the Herd this season, it’s what he’s done without the ball that is having an even greater impact for the Marshall offense.
Gammage’s size is an asset in blocking on the outside, and that has been utilized on several long runs for the Marshall offense this season.
“I always pride myself on blocking because I’ve always been bigger than everyone,” Gammage said. “As a player, if you block then the ball is going to come to you, so I take pride in it.”
That statement couldn’t be more true for Gammage, who was targeted 11 times and made seven catches for 100 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown, in last week’s loss to Bowling Green.
In the previous two games, he was targeted six times with five receptions for 42 yards and a score against Norfolk State and Notre Dame.
It’s not just Gammage doing the blocking on the outside, though. There’s been a collective buy-in to the offensive scheme that is contributing to success in both the running game and the run-pass option the Herd has shown in the early portion of the season.
“We do a lot of perimeter blocking and screens to the outside so we stress it a lot in practice,” Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi said. “It’s great, especially in the RPO, because if we have numbers out there, we know (the receivers) are going to block. If we run, we’re confident the O-line can make their blocks. It really opens up the offense.”
Just how impactful are the blocks from both the receiving corps and the offensive line? They’ve helped the Herd to an average of 263 rushing yards per game and wide receivers are averaging a collective 163 yards per game on receptions.
The bulk of the throws have come from Colombi, who has completed 63 of 81 passes for 688 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on the season. Cam Fancher has completed five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Of the 733 yards accumulated in the pass game, 499 of those have come after the catch (68%), a credit to both the speed of the wide receivers and their ability to lock up defenders.
Khalan Laborn, the Herd’s leading rusher, is averaging 140 yards per game on the ground, creating balance within the offense and further showing the ability of the guys on the outside to block.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.