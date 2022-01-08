ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The night figured to be about Aiden Porter, but turned out honoring Steeler Leep.
Porter, Fairland’s 6-foot-1 senior guard, stopped three points shy of breaking the school scoring record in a 63-45 victory over North Adams and joined teammates in support of Steeler Leep, a Dragons junior whose father, Rusty, died Thursday.
Many fans of both teams in the Carl York Center wore black and gold in memory of Rusty Leep, 47, who was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Steeler Leep wore his dad’s No. 10 jersey rather than his usual No. 30.
“The moment of silence really got me,” Steeler Leep said. “My dad was an amazing father. He was an amazing role model and he was an amazing coach. So many people were affected by him. All the black and gold — I didn’t know they were going to do that.”
Both sides of the gym stood and applauded when Leep was introduced, the last of Fairland’s five starters. He then went out and scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. When he left the game in the closing minute, Fairland coach Nathan Speed, a teammate of Rusty Leep in the early 1990s with the Dragons, embraced him and they hugged as fans again took to their feet.
“I’m really proud of Steeler,” Speed said. “You try to make things as normal as possible and help him as much as you can. He’s done a good job of coming in and focusing. He knows his dad would want him to focus and play hard and not dwell on things.”
Steeler Leep said that’s exactly what his dad would have wanted. With the Green Devils heavily guarding Porter, a first-team all-stater committed to the University of Rio Grande, Leep scored seven points in the first quarter and made his first 3-pointer of the season.
“I’d been cold all season,” Leep said of his long-range shooting. “I felt like that 3-ppointer was for Dad.”
Porter entered the contest needing 25 points to break the school record of 1,473 points set by Julie Curry in 1988. Porter already owns the boys record, passing Nathan Hughes’ 1,438 last week. He finished with 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting.
Porter will try for the record again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Dragons (11-3) entertain Ironton.
The lead changed hands five times early in the first quarter before Porter’s basket gave Fairland a 10-9 lead it never relinquished. The Dragons led by as many as 22 after Chase Allen’s 3-pointer with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
“We’ll bounce back into (Ohio Valley) Conference play,” Porter said. “We need to win out in the OVC, and we’re going to play our hind ends off.”
Fairland played without injured starters Will Davis and Ethan Taylor, but Brycen Hunt and Chase Allen filled in admirably, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Bransyn Copas paced North Adams with 25 points.
NORTH ADAMS 14 8 11 12 — 45: J. Rothwell 4, Copas 25, C. Rothwell 0, Anderson 5, Campbell 7, Buttelworth 4.
FAIRLAND 17 17 15 14 — 63: Porter 22, Thacker 6, Tooley 3, Allen 11, Leep 9, Hunt 12.