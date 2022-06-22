ASHLAND — A recording of a conversation reportedly involving a coach and parent might reveal details of why Ashland High School reported a rule violation to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
Nate Bryan of muckrack.com on Tuesday posted on Twitter what he suggests is a phone conversation featuring Tomcats boys basketball coach Jason Mays and the father of a Boyd County High School player.
Bryan reported the conversation took place sometime between March 27 and April 1.
“I would love to coach him,” the individual tabbed as Mays said. “I would love to get my hands on him. Now, I know that’s wrong for me to say because of where he’s at. But if there’s ever a time to do it, it’s right now to where he won’t have to do one ounce of KHSAA paperwork because he’s going to be an incoming freshman.”
Middle school student-athletes are eligible to play high school varsity sports in Kentucky. If the player enrolled before his eighth-grade academic year concluded, he would be eligible to compete with his new team in summer events. He still would be eligible at Ashland as long as he enrolled before school started.
“Selfishly, I would want him. We travel a lot in the summer. We go to team camps and we’re going to an NCAA Live event, and I would love for him to be a part of all of that,” Mays said. “Plus, by the time the school year starts, you know, he’s already buddies with all of his teammates and he walks into the building already knowing the guys.”
The individual purportedly to be Mays said his team needed a point guard who could score.
“Now, obviously that needs to stay between you and I,” Mays said as he detailed weaknesses of the players Ashland has returning at the position.
In the recording in which the Boyd County parent appears to return a call to Mays, the parent expressed concerns about another player who was supposedly transferring to Ashland.
“(The other player) is out here already saying he’s transferring and he’s coming to Ashland,” the Boyd County parent said. “If that’s the case, I’m wanting to go away from (him).”
Mays responded he had had one conversation with that player’s father and “there was no commitment.” The Tomcats’ coach then explained that “the negative of our team is I don’t have a point guard” and said he wouldn’t take a kid who “would hurt our culture.”
Ashland reported the violation of KHSAA Bylaw 16 on June 3. Ashland Principal Jamie Campbell said the school decided to self-report.
“The student did not enroll in our school, but we felt that a report of the incident to the KHSAA was necessary and appropriate,” Campbell said in a news release. “The matter has also been addressed internally with the coach. Although specific disciplinary action cannot be discussed, measures have been put in place to prevent future potential violations of KHSAA rules. Our district values its positive relationship with the KHSAA and is committed to ensuring that all coaches and staff abide by all KHSAA bylaws.”
Ashland officials declined to comment further Wednesday.
KHSAA Bylaw 16 includes: “A pupil (domestic or foreign) at any grade level shall not be recruited to a member school of the KHSAA to participate in athletics. Recruiting is defined as an act, on behalf of, or for the benefit of, a school, including impermissible contact, which attempts to influence a student to transfer to a member school to participate in athletics, including the offer of improper benefits not available to all members of the student body.”