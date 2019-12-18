HUNTINGTON — Nearly as soon as Marshall University’s football team stepped off the field following a Senior Day overtime win over FIU, the focus of the Thundering Herd coaching staff shifted.
And it was not to the team’s bowl matchup.
Instead, Marshall’s staff, led by recruiting coordinator Mike Treier, pivoted toward Wednesday’s early National Signing Day, when college football programs can start accepting National Letters of Intent.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said the addition of the December signing period has changed the structure of recruiting, but Treier has navigated the new schedule for the Herd.
“The dynamic of it is that it pushes everything up so far,” Holliday said. “We did a lot of visits during the season. You have to get guys in here during the season for official visits because you’ve only got one, maybe two weekends after the season is over.”
The last two weeks, the staff has traveled extensively in search of talent before coming back to prepare for Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN).
Yet that preparation did not mean that recruiting stopped. In the past two weekends, several recruits have made their way to Huntington on official visits to see about their potential future with the Herd.
“With the early signing period being Wednesday, it’s such a short window, especially when you’ve got to prepare and practice ...,” Holliday said. “Last week, the kids had off except for weights and that type of thing. The coaches all got out and we had kids in this past weekend.”
Marshall got a few commitments over the past few weeks from players such as Navarro College duo Abraham Beauplan and Joshua Bowers. Beauplan is a talented 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker while Bowers is a 5-10, 185-pound defensive back. Both players have three years to play two seasons.
Other commits of note include a trio of offensive linemen in 6-foot-4, 290-pound Fork Union product Jack Murphy; Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz lineman Ethan Ingram, a 6-4, 285-pound, offensive guard; and Chris Everhart, a 6-3, 305-pound interior lineman out of Greeneville, Tennessee.
There are also a pair of local products of interest for fans. Capital High School defensive back Kerion Martin is one of Marshall’s top-rated recruits. Greenup County quarterback Eli Sammons, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound passing threat is also in that equation after electing to stay near home with the Herd.
While there are several names already committed, it is not official until pen is put to paper Wednesday, making it one of the more exciting days of the year for Holliday and his staff. Last season, that excitement took place in Tampa — a place the Herd heads on Thursday — during preparations for the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl, in which Marshall beat South Florida, 37-20.
“Last year, we were sitting in the lobby of whatever hotel we were in there in Tampa,” Holliday said. “This year, it’ll be right here at home, so hopefully, it’s a little easier.”
In addition to those already committed, Marshall is hoping to hear from a few other players, such as Virginia defensive back Daytione Smith, who will announce at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, or juco tight end Hayden Hagler, who visited last weekend.
While teams can sign up to 25 players, Holliday has not done so during the early signing period since its inception two years ago. Instead, the team has held back scholarships for top-tier players who may fall through the cracks in the December period, making them top priority targets for February’s signing day.
“There’s a whole new pool of players that come available after that signing day,” Holliday said. “A lot of guys right now think they are going to the SEC and ACC and a lot of places and, all of the sudden, on Signing Day there’s not a scholarship there for them.”
Once Wednesday’s festivities are completed, Holliday and staff will get set for their trip to Tampa. Marshall’s team is flying down on Thursday morning in preparation for their matchup with UCF in Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl.