Graci Snyder (1) attempts a shot against Josie Montgomery (10) during a girls high school basketball game between Tolsia and Calhoun County at Spring Valley High School in Huntington on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
Ella Hess (00) knocks the ball away from Kerigan Salmons (33) during a girls high school basketball game between Tolsia and Calhoun County at Spring Valley High School in Huntington on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
HUNTINGTON — The Tolsia Rebels suffered just their second loss of the season Monday evening at the hands of the Calhoun County girls basketball team.
The game, which was part of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament, was scheduled to be played at Tolsia High School but was moved to a neutral site at Spring Valley’s gymnasium to allow shorter travel time for Calhoun’s team.
Whether or not that played a factor in the outcome of the game, the Red Devils picked up a big win, 58-45, in a matchup of a pair of Top 10 squads in Class A girls basketball.
No. 9 Calhoun (9-4) led by a single point after the first quarter, then held No. 3 Tolsia (11-2) to just three points in the second frame to gain a 25-16 lead at the halftime break.
Tolsia worked largely from the perimeter in the opening half but without much success, only converting on one attempt in the opening two quarters, but stuck with the approach and stormed back to take the lead midway through the third quarter.
“I thought our defensive intensity was better and we finished better,” Tolsia coach Ric Morrone said of the start to the second half. “We’ve shot the ball well all year and didn’t tonight except for in spurts and were living on the perimeter a lot. When those were falling we were right in the mix.”
A large piece of that run came from junior Autumn Block, who scored the first seven points of the second half before Lynndsey Cassell and Kerigan Salmons each chipped in a 3-point shot to give the Rebels a 33-30 lead.
Block finished with a team-high 18 points. Salmons joined her in double figures with 12.
As explosive as Tolsia was in those opening few minutes, Calhoun County matched in the back half of the quarter, carried by three triples from Josie Montgomery and using a 15-3 run to push the lead to double-digits by the start of the fourth quarter.
Montgomery led all scorers with 23 points. Savannah Cunningham chipped in 14.
“We weren’t hitting shots anymore and defensively really allowed them some easy baskets, and once they stretched it back out and we were playing from behind things got rushed a bit,” Morrone said.
That was enough for Calhoun County, which led by as many as 17 before the Rebels converted on a pair of late buckets to set the final score of 58-45.
