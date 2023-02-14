Cabell Midland's Dominic Schmidt (13) pushes up the floor against Spring Valley's Keyan Grayson (0) and Ty Smith (24) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Spring Valley High School.
SPRING VALLEY — One Cabell Midland player joked in the locker room that wearing red jerseys would be a good omen for a game played on Valentine’s Day.
So the Knights kept the black road jerseys folded and wore the red. And Dominic Schmidt brought points instead of roses.
The senior poured in 33 points on the road in a 64-51 win over Spring Valley, a matchup in which there was no love lost between the two squads.
“We didn’t guard and that was part of it,” Timberwolves coach Rick Chaffin said of Schimdt’s performance. “We let Dominic get into the lane and when we’d help, he’d dish it off to somebody. He’s good at both scoring and passing.”
Chaffin had warned the Wolves beforehand that if they allowed Schmidt to get into a rhythm, they would quickly be in a hole. They limited him to just three first-quarter points, but there was little they could do in the final three frames to slow him down.
With things tied at 10 apiece after the first eight minutes, Schmidt got the offense going by sinking three 3s on his way to a dozen points in the second quarter. He led all scorers with 15 at the halftime break.
“We wanted to make a statement, and I think he did a good job and scoring, handling and facilitating,” Knights coach JJ Martin said. “He executed well. He was in a good position to score, able to hit some 3s, which obviously opened things up a bit.”
If there was one Timberwolf to match Midland’s intensity, it was Tate Adkins, who finished with a team-high 21 points while adding six rebounds. But Spring Valley needed more of it from the rest of the roster to match the physicality the Knights brought into the Wolves Den.
“Our other kids weren’t doing that until the fourth quarter. Tate matched their physicality, and overall as a team, we didn’t,” Chaffin said. “They were running, we tried to run with them, and they just beat us. That’s it.”
Cabell Midland (11-9) led 28-23 at halftime. Spring Valley scored seven of the first nine out of the break to tie the game at 30, then held on until the Knights finally created some separation.
Schmidt hit two free throws after a technical foul was called against Adkins, and Ethan Blackburn added a layup on the ensuing possession to extend the lead to nine points, 45-36, with under two minutes to play in the third quarter.
Another key cog in the Knights rotation was Isaac Petitt, who chipped in eight points and eight rebounds and added another physical component to the Cabell Midland lineup.
“We’ve gotta have guys like that,” Martin said. “In the first half, we didn’t do a great job, especially in the first quarter. ... I think we did a way better job in the second, and a lot of that had to do with Isaac.”
By the end of the third quarter, the Knights had pushed the lead to a dozen, then to a game-high 16 midway through the final frame before leaving with a 13-point victory and earning a regular season sweep of Spring Valley (13-8).
