HUNTINGTON – As a whole, Marshall University football’s offense has not been in question through the first four games of the season.
The Thundering Herd ranks near the top of the FBS marks in total offense, passing offense, points scored and several other categories.
Still, Marshall sits at 2-2 after non-conference play due to a lack of execution in the red zone – something that has hindered the team from the season’s onset.
Marshall has done a good job of getting to the red zone, but whether it is field goals instead of touchdowns, missed field goals or turnovers, Marshall’s point-per-possession ratio is not on par with the number of times the Herd has driven into opponent territory.
It is something Marshall head coach Charles Huff touched on following his team’s 31-30 loss at Appalachian State in which the Herd blew a two-score lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In an offense predicated on space and the big play, the red zone becomes a bit of an enigma when not executing optimally.
“I think we did a decent job converting points, but obviously, you want to try to get touchdowns when you get down there,” Huff said. “The tighter you get to the end zone, they (App State) played Red-7 coverage where they kind of dropped everybody back and had guys off the edge, so we couldn’t throw it, which took away some of our RPOs (run-pass options), which forced us to hand it off into not the most advantageous looks.”
For Marshall, the red zone has been an issue throughout the season with missed opportunities plaguing the Herd in each game.
Marshall has had at least one red zone opportunity end in no points in each contest against FBS competition – two against Navy with a fumble and interception, three against East Carolina with two interceptions and a missed field goal and a missed field goal against App State.
Those opportunities were magnified in losses to East Carolina and App State in which the Herd squandered leads late.
Against App State, Marshall moved the ball well between the 20s, but was unable to finish drives efficiently.
The Herd moved into the red zone on four opportunities, but came away with just 13 points from those chances, which is inefficient.
The lone touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Rasheen Ali in which he plowed into a defender at the 6-yard line and kept churning before the offensive line followed him up and pushed him into the end zone.
“Once you get down there, you’re going to have to be running it against non-advantageous looks where you’re going to have to have an Ali run a guy over, you have to have a lead blocker for the quarterback,” Huff said. “Can you do that versus good teams? The running back may win some of those, he may not. We’ll continue to be aggressive down there.”
Huff said the team would remain aggressive, but it was evident that Wells’ interception issues in the red zone had crept into the play-calling near the red zone.
In each of the first three weeks, Wells had been picked off by the opposition down deep, so the App State play-calling was a bit closer to the vest in an effort to ensure points.
“We didn’t want to put it in a situation – the game in a situation – where we made a bad throw down there or felt like we didn’t want to run the ball enough to at least get points, so we’ll continue to work on it,” Huff said.
The end result of the dialed back play-calling in the red zone was three field goal attempts – two of which Shane Ciucci hit in the first quarter. However, the miss in the fourth quarter was costly as it would’ve taken a two-point game in the fourth quarter into a situation where App State had to score a touchdown instead of a field goal to take the lead.
The same was said in the loss to East Carolina where Marshall missed a field goal up 10 that would’ve taken it from a 10-point game to 13 which would’ve forced the Pirates to score two touchdowns – a different kind of pressure.
With the red zone issues known, Huff wants to lean on the strengths of the Herd to get touchdowns, which is the big play.
Marshall leads the FBS with 12 plays of 40 yards or more. The Herd is also fourth in FBS in 30-yard plays with 15 and seventh in FBS in 20-plus yard plays with 28. Many of those haven’t gone into the end zone; instead, being stopped inside the 10-yard line, which Huff wants to see change, too.
“Obviously, we’ve got to continue to work on finishing,” Huff said. “The best way to have a good red zone offense is to score before you get into the red zone while you still have the field.”
As Conference USA play begins next week against Middle Tennessee, the Herd needs to shore up those areas against a Blue Raiders’ defense that has given up plenty of chunk plays.
In Middle Tennessee's 42-39 loss to Charlotte last week, five of Charlotte’s six touchdowns went for 10 yards or more. The 49ers also allowed 559 yards of offense to the 49ers.