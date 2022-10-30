HUNTINGTON — If there was any good news for Marshall head coach Charles Huff stemming from the 24-13 Homecoming loss to Coastal Carolina, it was that his offense finally found some rhythm.
Quarterback Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards, wide receiver Corey Gammage hauled in eight passes for a career-high 187 yards and the Thundering Herd out-gained Coastal Carolina 407-271.
So what was the problem and how did the Herd only have 13 points at night’s end?
The team in green was having trouble in the red, which also left Huff seeing red following a loss that could’ve gone the other way.
“If we do a better job converting in the red area — get some touchdowns — it changes the landscape,” Huff said. “When you don’t do those things and you don’t do well on the other side, it makes it tough.”
Marshall struggled to finish drives throughout the night, especially in the fourth quarter when the team was trying to make its comeback.
Trailing 24-13 with just over eight minutes left, Marshall drove inside the red zone and had a chance to kick a field goal to cut it to a one-score affair. However, a blocked field goal earlier in the contest forged a decision by Huff to go for the first down and Fancher’s pass to Khalan Laborn fell incomplete.
Marshall got the ball back with under three minutes left and again moved into the red zone on a 54-yard Fancher-to-Gammage completion. However, it also ended in no points after a penalty negated a touchdown and then Fancher was sacked and fumbled.
In all, Marshall finished just 2 of 5 in the red zone on Saturday.
It was the difference between Marshall being in control of its East division destiny and now being in last in the division as the team heads to Old Dominion.
STREAK ENDS FOR LABORN: Marshall running back Khalan Laborn saw his streak of consecutive games with 100 yards or more come to an end on Saturday.
Laborn, who came into the game No. 3 nationally at 143.1 yards per game, was limited to just 59 yards on 16 carries.
Much of Laborn’s lack of production came as a result of Marshall’s early 21-0 deficit, which forced the Herd to the air more.
Laborn did keep his streak of games with a rushing touchdown in tact as he extended that streak to eight — just two off of Marshall’s record of 10, set by Doug Chapman. Saturday’s score tied him for the second-longest streak in program history with Jackie Hunt and Chris Parker.
STEMMING THE TIDE: The first quarter was a tough one for the Herd defense as Coastal Carolina jumped out to a 21-0 lead early, but the defense settled down to slow things up from that point, giving the team a chance down the stretch.
In the first quarter, Coastal Carolina had three drives that produced 191 yards and 21 points in 22 plays.
Over the final three quarters, however, the Chanticleers had 10 drives that amassed just 101 yards and produced just three points in 48 plays.
“Obviously, they settled down, which was really good to see,” Huff said. “We talked about them responding, and I thought they did a good job of that.”
It was the second straight game that Marshall’s defense did not allow a touchdown over the last three quarters — the third time in four Sun Belt games that has occurred.
HOMECOMING CROWNS: Marshall honored its Miss Marshall and Mr. Marshall at halftime of Saturday’s game.
The 2022 Miss Marshall was Nevaeh Harmon while Mr. Marshall was Calvin Hunter.
GAMMAGE-KEATON CONNECTION: On Marshall’s first scoring drive of the game, Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher hit Corey Gammage for a big play over the middle. The ball was stripped from him but bounced into the arms of Talik Keaton, who took it ahead inside the Coastal Carolina 5-yard line.
Later in the third quarter, the duo struck again for a big gain as Fancher’s pass bounced off Keaton’s hands and into the arms of Gammage, who took it ahead for a first down.
TOUGH INJURIES: The Herd had a slew of injuries that required significant on-field attention during Saturday’s game.
Linebacker James Smyre was taken out on a stretcher just before halftime with an undisclosed issue.
Marshall’s Isaiah Norman walked off the field in the second quarter with his arm in an aircast following a play along the Coastal Carolina sidelines.
On the next drive, Keaton went down with a leg injury after taking a direct snap for a long gain that was negated by penalty.
Laborn also went off the field briefly in the third quarter with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, but later returned.