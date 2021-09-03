HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Brandon Redden scored two goals to lead Hurricane (5-1) to a 3-1 victory over Huntington High (0-3) in boys high school soccer on Thursday.
Joe Acevedo also scored for the Redskins. Andrew Brewster found the net for the Highlanders.
PRESTONSBURG 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Bryan Amador, Dylan Moore and Matt Burchett scored as the host Black Cats beat the Bulldogs. Ryan Rankin earned the shut out in goal.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Blue Devils first five shots found the back of the net as Gallia Academy improved to 5-0-1.
Evan Stapleton scored four goals, Brody Wilt three and Seth Nelson, Nate Youngue and Kennedy Smith one apiece. Bryson Miller made three saves to earn a shutout.
Girls soccer
HURRICANE 3, HUNTINGTON HIGH 1: Maggie Odour gave the Redskins a 2-0 lead on their way to a triumph over the Highlanders.
Odour scored off an assist by Mady Jo Lunsford, then again off a corner kick assist from Avery Hale. Tess Lunsford pulled Huntington High within 2-1 off a pass from Sophie Weiler before Lunsford scored off an assist by Lilly Lucas to set the score. Maddie Willis made two saves.
GALLIA ACADEMY 8, CHESAPEAKE 0: Preslee Reed scored the winning goal 2:40 into the contest as the Blue Angels improved to 2-4.
Reed scored four times, Krysten Sanders twice and Alivia Lear and Natalie Zierenberg once each. Emma Hammons posted the shutout.
PRESTONSBURG 5, LAWRENCE COUNTY 3: Anna Burchett scored three times and issued an assist to help the Black Cats top the Bulldogs. Lauren Patton and Kadynce Hackworth also scored.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: The defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Blue Angels defeated the Panthers 7-25, 9-25, 13-25.
BOYD COUNTY 3, ROWAN COUNTY 0: Morgan Lewis and Audrey Biggs each made 10 kills as the Lions (3-1) defeated the Valkyries (2-5) 25-22, 25-25, 25-21.
ASHLAND 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Carleigh Conley handed out 18 assists and Khia Robinson made 11 kills as the VolleyCats defeated the Musketeers 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
