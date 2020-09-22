With hunting seasons opening right around the corner, I find myself in a strange transition from summertime to fall.
To put things plainly, I’m going from flip-flops to hunting boots and from dreaming of smallmouth bass to wondering if my hunting grounds have any shooter bucks walking around on them. Six-pocket hunting pants are starting to replace shorts and my trusty fishing shirts are being replaced by flannel and cotton button-ups in Mossy Oak Bottomland pattern.
Amid my sportsman transition from fishing to hunting, I made a last-chance effort to squeeze a little more summer out of the crazy year. I made a call to a dear friend of mine who makes his living pointing anglers to fish in the estuaries off the coast of North Carolina and asked him if I could spend a day or so chasing fish with him. His answer sealed the deal and the target species was set on the Carolina Grand Slam — a challenge to catch redfish, speckled trout and flounder on the same day.
Truth be told, I don’t really care about the slam as much as I care about fishing for redfish. They simply have my number and they take up a big chunk of my inshore, saltwater fishing memories.
Redfish hold a dear spot in my heart because they remind me of smallmouth bass — my first true-love fish and the one that has connected me to my entire life. Growing up on the banks of a great West Virginia smallmouth river with family members who loved to fish, smallmouth bass simply reminds me of home.
Redfish attack the baits like a smallmouth. They fight and never give up like a smallmouth. And, often time they hide in wait to ambush their prey in areas like smallmouth bass in the rivers of home. They both use the current and structures in the water to live, hide and to grab their next meal.
It may seem odd to compare a freshwater fish that lives in our rivers to a fish that lives in the ocean and backwater creek estuaries. But I have found that the two species of fish to be very similar — even the tackle I use when fishing for both species is similar. Although the lures and baits are somewhat different, the methods to fish for them is very similar.
On a gray, windy day with the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally bringing us driving rain at times, we set forth on our mission to catch our intended species. As predicted, the redfish cooperated right on cue and we quickly had several large fish on our tally sheet. Next, the speckled trout decided to join in on our fun, and three dandy trout were netted in short order. With our raingear getting soaked and heavy on our shoulders, we made a last-second decision to move to a creek that was falling fast with the dropping tide. In the middle of a perfectly good rainstorm, I dragged a bait along the oyster shell mud bottom and was met with a thump at the end of my rod. A keeper flounder bit hard as the rain was falling and we finished our day on the water and were victorious in our goal.
This past week, I eked out a few more days of summer. Now I’m ready to usher in fall.