ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Whether anything short of the remnants of Hurricane Laura can stop Rock Hill from winning its sixth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference boys high school cross country title is to be seen.
The Redmen enter Saturday's 9 a.m. race at the picturesque course along the Ohio River at Old Lock 27 having won the last five OVC titles. The Rock Hill girls also enter as defending champions.
"The course is cut, painted and rolled," said coach Chuck Wentz of Fairland, which is the host school. "Lots of good parents helped prepare the course and Riley Construction sent a roller down to make sure the course was ready for the athletes to run. We're praying the weather will let us get the races in."
The race is taking place early this year in reaction to COVID-19. The teams desired to have the championship at the outset of the season in case cancellations occur later.
"The school year being pushed back makes it tough for coaches to get in and recruit the students to come out and run," Wentz said. "The OVC has a lot of good runners and teams that if we get to run our full season will make some noise later in the year in the postseason."
Rock Hill star Eli Baker graduated and now runs for the University of Kentucky, but Noah Wood and Sam Simpson, making the Redmen strong contenders again. Coal Grove features Elijah Dillon and Jeffrey Sparks, each of whom finished in the top 10 last year. Fairland's Ben Mattan leads a young team. Portsmouth brings 2019 OVC middle school champion Charlie Putnam.
OVC champion Camryn Miller leads Rock Hill's girls, who return Bella Stevens and Brianna Reynolds. They join Fairland senior Emma Marshall, OVC middle school champ Laura Hamm of Coal Grove and Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy as contenders for individual honors.
The course begins in a field near the Fairland Board of Education Office and winds along the Ohio River before coming uphill behind the BOE.