PEDRO, Ohio -- Rock Hill defeated Ironton St. Joe 3-1 in a girls high school soccer district semifinal game Monday.
The Redwomen advance to the district championship game at Waverly against an opponent to be determined.
Volleyball
KENTUCKY 16th REGION: Boyd County defeated West Carter 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 in the semifinals at Greenup County High School in Lloyd, Kentucky. Rowan County beat Raceland 25-17, 25-9, 25-21 in the other semifinal.
The Lions (31-1) and Valkyries (20-16) are scheduled to meet in the championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Greenup County.
Cross country
TWYMAN WINS DISTRICT: River Valley's Lauren Twyman won the Division II district girls meet at the University of Rio Grande. Twyman ran 19:29.38 to take the title. Her teammate, Grace Heffernan, finished 10th in 21:00.98 to also qualify for the regionals.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
