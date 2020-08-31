The Cincinnati Reds bolstered their bullpen and bench Monday in two trades.
The club acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angels and right-handed closer Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bradley cost he Reds utility man Josh VanMeter and minor league outfielder Stuart Fairchild, whom Baseball America rated Cincinnati’s No. 10 prospect. Cincinnati also received cash in the deal. Minor league pitcher Packy Naughton, the team’s No. 14 prospect, went to the Angels for Goodwin. Los Angeles also will receive a player to be named later.
Bradley, 28, is expected to boost a beleaguered bullpen. Since 2017, Bradley has posted a 2.98 earned run average, with averages of 10.1 strikeouts, 3.2 walks and 0.7 homers per nine innings. This season he is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA and six saves.
Bradley is controlled through the 2021 season and eligible for arbitration this winter.
Goodwin was batting .242, with a .330 on base percentage and was slugging .463 with 4 home runs, 7 doubles, 17 runs batted in, 1 stolen base, and 12 runs scored in 30 games with the Angels this season. He is arbitration eligible after the 2021 season and can be controlled through 2023.