HUNTINGTON -- The Cincinnati Reds acquired right-handed relief pitcher Noe Ramirez from the Los Angeles Angels for closer Raisel Iglesias and cash.

Cincinnati also will receive a player to be named later.

The deal appears to be an indication the Reds intend to cut costs, as Iglesias is owed $9.125 in 2021 and is a free agent after the season. Ramirez is expected to earn about $1 million and is controlled through 2024. Cincinnati non-tendered relievers Archie Bradley and R.J. Alaniz, catcher Curt Casali and outfielder Brian Goodwin last week rather than go to arbitration, where each figured to receive a raise.

Reds general manager Nick Krall said the trade helps the team "reallocate resources" but the deal is not a sign of more trimming of the budget to come. Cincinnati is known to be seeking a shortstop, a starting pitcher and bullpen depth.

Iglesias, 30, has served as Cincinnati's primary closer the last four seasons. In 23 innings last season, he went 4-3 with a 2.74 earned run average, striking out 31 and walking five, with eight saves. He owns 106 career saves.

Ramirez, 30, went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA last season, striking out 14 and walking nine in 21 innings. For his career, Ramirez is 13-10 with a 4.18 ERA. He joins a bullpen that features Tejay Antone, Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen and Lucas Sims, among others.  

