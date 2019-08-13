The Associated Press
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino was named National League Player of the Week for the period of August 5-11 on Monday.
The rookie outfielder lived up to his nickname of "The Punisher," topping the NL with 11 runs batted in and tying for the league lead with six home runs.
Aquino also scored eight runs and went 11 for 22 at the plate during his red-hot week of action.
Highlighting Aquino's effort was his record-setting performance on Saturday, when he smashed three home runs against the Chicago Cubs to power the Reds to a 10-1 triumph.
The three homers gave Aquino a total of seven in his first 10 big-league games, matching a Major League record set by Colorado Rockies' shortstop Trevor Story in 2016.
Aquino also was just the second player in MLB history to post a three-homer game within his first 10 career games, joining catcher Bobby Estalella who accomplished the feat with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1997.