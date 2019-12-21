HUNTINGTON — The 2020 Cincinnati Reds Caravan is scheduled to stop at the Huntington Mall on Jan. 18.
The time of the event will be released in January, as well as the lineup of players scheduled to appear.
The Caravan begins Jan. 16 with four tours that will make stops in five states over three days. Huntington is the last stop on the East Tour, which goes to the Athens, Ohio, Community Center on Jan. 16; the Charleston Town Center Mall on Jan. 17; Grand Central Mall in Vienna, West Virginia, on Jan. 18, then to the Huntington Mall.
The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, minor leaguers, broadcasters, members of the team’s front office and mascots. At each of the stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.
Scheduled to participate in the various tour stops are Reds manager David Bell; pitchers Luis Castillo, Lucas Sims and Amir Garrett; catcher Tucker Barnhart, outfielder Aristides Aquino, infielder Josh VanMeter and others.
Minor leaguers slated for the tour include infielder Jonathan India, outfielders Michael Siani and Narciso Crook, and shortstop José Garcia.
The North Tour includes stops in Ohio cities Columbus, Lima, Dayton and Hamilton. The South Tour visits Kentucky cities Louisville, Bowling Green and Lexington, as well as Nashville, Tennessee. The West Tour stops in Indiana towns Muncie, Evansville, Indianapolis and Batesville.
The Caravan will also visit more than 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals.