HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds Winter Caravan is scheduled to stop at the Huntington Mall Jan. 26.
The Caravan, an annual visit to cities throughout the team’s fanbase, features Reds players and personnel who interact with fans, signing autographs, posing for photos and answering questions. The Huntington Mall visit is slated from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Manager David Bell is scheduled to attend. Other members of the Caravan are to be announced.
The Caravan also is scheduled to stop at a location to be determined in Charleston from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Other stops include Hamilton, Ohio, on Jan. 23; Batesville, Indiana, Jan. 24; Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 27; and Lima, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Lexington on dates to be determined.
