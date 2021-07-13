The Cincinnati Reds selected seven pitchers with their final 10 picks in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.
The Reds began the final day of the event by picking Shawn Guilliams, a righthander from the Junior College of Central Florida. Guilliams started his college career at North Florida but transferred after one year. He is committed to the University of Florida.
MLB.com reported that Guilliams features a fastball of 95 mph and a curveball that flashes plus. A forearm injury sidelined Guilliams much of the spring and likely prevented him from being selected earlier. He did, however, throw at the MLB Draft Combine in June.
Guilliams appeared in seven games, starting six, and went 3-0 with a 2.41 earned run average. In 33 2/3 innings, he allowed 25 hits, struck out 49 and walked 18.
Cincinnati picked another JUCO hurler, righthander Julian Aguiar of Cypress J.C., in the 12th round. Aguiar went 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA, starting five of six games and earning one save. In 37 innings, he gave up 40 hits, whiffed 37 and walked 11.
In the 13th round, the Reds chose Northwestern catcher Michael Trautwein, who hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs, batting .241. He threw out 15 of 21 attempted base stealers.
Cincinnati chose Clemson righthander Carter Raffield in the 14th round. A rare draft-eligible freshman, Raffield went 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 12 games, six starts, coming off Tommy John surgery. Baseball America writer Carlos Collazo wrote that Raffield is a “physical righthander with some impressive arm talent” and possesses a three-pitch mix with a fastball up to 96 mph and spotty control that probably makes him a reliever as a pro.
The Reds chose their final position player in the 15th round, taking Western Michigan centerfielder Blake Dunn, who has run 60 yards in 6.32 seconds. MLB.com reported that Dunn is a outstanding athlete with big raw power and strong defense, but a questionable hit tool. Dunn batted .305 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 20 games before breaking a bone in his hand. He was the Mid-American Conference preseason player of the year.
In the 16th round, the Reds picked Owen Holt, a righthanded pitcher from Alvin Community College. When the Ivy League canceled its season because of COVID-19, Holt remained enrolled at Harvard and pitched for Alvin. He throws a fastball in the 92-94 mph range, a low 80s slider and a changeup. Holt is known for throwing strikes.
Dennis Boatman of Sacramento City College was Cincinnati’s 17th-round choice. A transfer from UCLA, the righthander went 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA in six games, all starts, striking out 33 and walking five in 29 innings.
The Reds dipped into the junior college ranks for the last time in the 18th round, selecting third baseman Austin Callahan of Hutchison C.C. Callahan hit 21 home runs, drove in 75 and batted .422.
In round 19, Cincinnati opted for Marist College righthanded pitcher Ryan Cardona, who made six starts and went 1-3 with a 3.34 ERA. He fanned 28 and walked 22 in 29 2/3 innings.
The Reds concluded their draft by taking Florida Atlantic righthanded pitcher Javi Rivera, who was 7-0 with a 4.83 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78.1 innings. He allowed 73 hits. Converted from infielder to pitcher in junior college, Rivera struck out five and allowed two hits in an 11-2 win over Marshall on March 28.