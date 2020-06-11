HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds went for college pitchers and high school position players Wednesday on the second and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
The Pittsburgh Pirates opted for high school and smaller college players.
The Reds selected Christian Roa, a right-handed pitcher from Texas A&M. Roa’s fastball sits 92-93 mph, but is fairly straight, and has been as high as 96. He also throws a double-plus changeup, an above average slider and solid-average curveball. He throws all his pitches for strikes. Roa posted a 5.85 earned run average in four starts this season, but struck out 35 in 20 innings.
In Competitive Balance Round B, between the second and third rounds, Cincinnati drafted Jackson Miller, an athletic catcher from J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida. Baseball America and MLB.com reported that Mitchell is solid in every aspect of his game and “there’s a lot to like.”
In the third round, the Reds chose Bryce Bonnin, a right-handed pitcher from Texas Tech. MLB.com reported Bonnin features a plus fastball and plus slider. He was 2-0 with a 7.36 ERA in the shortened 2020 season and profiles as a power reliever. He won a game in the College World Series last year and beat Stanford in an early season contest this year.
Cincinnati stayed in-state to select Cleveland St. Edward High School centerfielder Mac Wainwright in the fourth round. Wainwright, committed to Ohio State, was not included in Baseball America’s top 500 prospects. One of the younger prospects in the Draft, he is said to be fast, athletic and raw. As a wide receiver, he had football scholarship offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Toledo and Youngstown State.
In the first round on Wednesday, the Reds selected Austin Hendrick, a 6-foot, 195-pound outfielder from West Allegheny High School in Imperial, Pennsylvania, 12th overall. Hendrick is regarded by many as the premier power-hitting high schooler in the draft. Baseball America wrote that Hendrick, committed to Mississippi State but deemed likely to sign with the Reds, possesses the best pure bat speed in the class and owns light-tower power, making him the best power-hit combination in the high school ranks. MLB.com writers wrote that no high school hitter in the draft possesses more upside.
Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler was the first player selected Thursday, leading off round 2 to the Detroit Tigers.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, who took New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales in the first round and South Carolina pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski on Wednesday, selected Jared Jones, a right-handed pitcher from La Mirada High School in California in the second round. Baseball America ranked him its “top sleeper” in the Draft. In the third round, Pittsburgh took right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia of NCAA Division III Chapman University.
In the fourth round, Pittsburgh nabbed Appalachian State hard-throwing, right-handed relief pitcher Jack Hartman.
The fifth and final round was not complete by press time.