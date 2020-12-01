Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200512-hds-straily.jpg

Photo courtesy of the Lotte Giants

Former Marshall University pitcher Dan Straily leaves the mound after striking out 11 SK Wyvern hitters for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization on Saturday.

 Courtesy of the Lotte Giants

HUNTINGTON — Dan Straily could be back with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds are one of at least three teams, joining the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, reportedly interested in the former Marshall University pitcher. Craig Mish of Sportsgrid reported Straily is expected to decide this week whether to sign with a MLB team or return to the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Straily pitched for the Reds in 2016 and turned in the best season of his eight-year major league career, going 14-8 with a 3.76 earned run average. For his career, Straily went 44-40 with a 4.46 ERA. He averaged 7.6 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per game.

Those strikeout numbers, though, improved significantly in the KBO, despite the league being a hitters’ haven. Straily, 31, averaged 9.5 whiffs per nine innings to go with 2.4 walks.

Straily reportedly also has drawn interest from other teams in South Korea, as well as clubs in Japan.

Selected by Oakland in the 24th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, Straily pitched for the A’s, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

He also was part of the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies organizations before going to South Korea last year.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.