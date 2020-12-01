HUNTINGTON — Dan Straily could be back with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds are one of at least three teams, joining the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, reportedly interested in the former Marshall University pitcher. Craig Mish of Sportsgrid reported Straily is expected to decide this week whether to sign with a MLB team or return to the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Straily pitched for the Reds in 2016 and turned in the best season of his eight-year major league career, going 14-8 with a 3.76 earned run average. For his career, Straily went 44-40 with a 4.46 ERA. He averaged 7.6 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per game.
Those strikeout numbers, though, improved significantly in the KBO, despite the league being a hitters’ haven. Straily, 31, averaged 9.5 whiffs per nine innings to go with 2.4 walks.
Straily reportedly also has drawn interest from other teams in South Korea, as well as clubs in Japan.
Selected by Oakland in the 24th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, Straily pitched for the A’s, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.
He also was part of the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies organizations before going to South Korea last year.