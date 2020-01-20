HUNTINGTON — A year ago, Cincinnati Reds fans had high hopes for its upcoming season with recent acquisitions and a new manager in place.
Unfortunately, those hopes quickly faded as the team stumbled out of the gate and never made up that ground. The Reds finished 75-87 and were saved from last place in the National League Central by the underachieving Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cincinnati finished 16 behind the first place St. Louis Cardinals.
As the 2020 season prepares to kick off with pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training on Feb. 13, players and personnel addressed expectations for this season during the Reds Caravan at the Huntington Mall on Saturday.
“Stay tuned,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said as he prepared to join former broadcaster Marty Brennaman, former players Buddy Bell and Eric Davis as well as vice president and general manager Nick Krall and current players Aristides Aquino, Lucas Sims and minor leaguer A.J. Bumpass.
Bell, senior vice president and assistant to the president for the Reds, said key pieces the Reds need to compete for a World Series are in place already.
“I think we all should be excited,” said Bell, a former third baseman for the Reds and whose son, David, is the current Reds’ manager. “I think to build a championship team you have to first start with the defense and the pitching. Our pitching is the strength of our team and that’s how you get to the promised land.”
Bell said the team will likely address its offensive needs by adding one or two more hitters then added he would like to “see us do something with our bullpen.”
“We certainly have some candidates that are in line to help us out,” said Bell. “I’m excited about us.
“To be honest, I’d be Ok if we went into the season with this club but I think you can always get better.”
Cincinnati’s pursuit of free agents to bolster an offense that finished 12th out of the 15 National League teams in batting average (.244) and runs batted in (679) has been widely speculated.
The Reds have already signed slugging second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Shogo Akiyama. Where other players would fit in would be the question.
“I think we’re all on the same page that we expect to win,” pitcher Lucas Sims said. “We’re hungry to win. We want to win a World Series.”
Sims said he would like to earn a spot in Cincinnati’s rotation, but most of his experience over his two years at the Major League level with the Atlanta Braves and the Reds has been with the bullpen.
Reds CEO Bob Castellini and Bell cite the team’s talent on pitching rotation of Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, Anthony DeSclafani. The team signed free agent Wade Miley on Dec. 18 plus it has others with starts who could compete for a fifth spot.
Bell added that the addition of talent raises question marks of who will start the season at the Major League level versus the minor leagues.
“I like (shortstop Freddy) Galvis. I think he adds a couple of different things,” Bell said. “He’s durable. He’s had a good power year so he’s more power than average. Aquino came up and did a great year so if you add another outfielder you’re setting him back a little bit.
“I’m good with where we are now just because our pitching gives us some pretty good opportunities to succeed.”