HUNTINGTON - Huntington Day with the Cincinnati Reds will take place Aug. 11 at Great American Ballpark.
Huntington Day is a tie-in to Greater Huntington Walks' second quarterly challenge, "Ballparks of America." It also serves as a chance to show Cincinnati and the surrounding area that Huntington is a healthy community to visit and to do business, said Angela Henderson-Bentley, manager of public relations for St. Mary's Medical Center.
Participants will be allowed to walk in a pre-game parade at 12:25 p.m. on the field. At 1:03 p.m., Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. At 1:10, the Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs.
Greater Huntington Walks was formed in 2018 to improve the perception of Huntington as an unhealthy community. The group consists of individuals and organizations, including Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, the City of Huntington, Marshall University and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The mission of Greater Huntington Walks is for the Greater Huntington area to be viewed as a healthy and active community for people to live, work and visit. It aims to promote and enhance health by encouraging walking and other activities while working together to achieve a publicly stated goal.
For more information, go to www.greaterhuntingtonwalks.com.