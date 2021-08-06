San Francisco Giants third baseman Kris Bryant tosses the ball back to the pitcher during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Phoenix. The Giants defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
CINCINNATI — The bullpen was the Cincinnati Reds top priority at last week’s trade deadline, but late-game pitching might not have mattered had two deals the team was involved in had come to fruition.
The Reds made pushes for Chicago Cubs slugging third baseman Kris Bryant and Washington Nationals shortstop Trey Turner before the July 31 deadline, but didn’t land either. The Cubs dealt Bryant to San Francisco for a pair of minor leaguers, pitcher Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario.
The Nationals sent Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers with pitcher Max Scherzer for a package of four minor leaguers, including top prospects Kiebert Ruiz and Josiah Gray.
“It wasn’t for the lack of trying,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said of failing to acquire either Bryant or Turner.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Bryant deal fell through when the Reds asked the Cubs to pay the remaining $7.3 million on his contract or take back a player to offset a considerable portion of that salary. The likely candidates for such a salary offset could have been Eugenio Suarez or Shogo Akiyama.
Rosenthal reported that the Reds would have used Bryant in centerfield.
The prospect cost to acquire Turner would have been lofty, as was his $4.8 million salary, with at least one of premier prospects Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Jose Barrero likely have been part of the return.
Cincinnati acquired reliever Mychal Givens from Colorado and late-inning hurlers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees the week of the trade deadline.
