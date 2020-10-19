CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds named vice president and general manager Nick Krall the head of baseball operations for the club on Monday.
Krall, 42, will retain his GM title and report directly to CEO Bob Castellini. Krall replaces Dick Williams, who resigned earlier this month. Krall will oversee the Reds drive to return to the playoffs for the second consecutive year after being eliminate din the first round by Atlanta this season.
“I’m going to answer to Bob now instead of Dick,” Krall said. “Not a ton (changes) from a day-to-day standpoint. Just will be more of the head of the department and the person who will make the final decision for this department to take to Bob.”
Krall has been greatly involved in player acquisitions, contract negotiations, and arbitration and has overseen the scouting, analytics and player development departments. He was heavily involved in the trades for pitchers Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer in 2019 and the offseason signings of free agents Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama.
“We are excited for Nick to assume the lead over our baseball operations,” Castellini said. “His hands-on approach as general manager gives us the opportunity to reinstate that role as the top position in our baseball department and keep the years of hard work that happened under his purview producing stronger, more competitive teams.”
Krall said manager David Bell and the coaching staff will return and no other significant changes in the front office were anticipated.
Krall has spent 18 seasons in the Reds’ organization.
“Every experience has been great at helping me prepare for this,” Krall said. “Whether it’s learning what player development is like, to learning to live on the road when I was the clubhouse guy at Visalia, or working the video room and preparing advanced scouting reports, overseeing pro scouting and going on the road, you get to learn what other people’s jobs are, you get to learn how they do their jobs.
“That experience helps you make better decisions, because you understand what people are going through when they’re doing their jobs as well.”
Krall’s main challenge includes improving an offense that ranked last in the major leagues in batting average (.212).
“We’ve got to figure out ways to put guys in a better position to succeed or be able to have guys use the whole field and take advantage of when a shift is out there,” Krall said. “There’s a lot of different things you can do, but it’s something that we have definitely talked about over the last couple weeks.”
The Reds might also need to replace two free-agent starting pitchers in Bauer and Anthony DeSclafani. Krall did not rule out bringing both players back, but Bauer, likely the 2020 Cy Young Award winner, is regarded as the premier free agent pitcher on the market and figures to be expensive.
“I think you’d love to try to get him back if there’s any way possible,” Krall said.
The club is still figuring out how it will maximize its budget after a pandemic season where fans could not attend games at Great American Ball Park. There is still uncertainty about what the 2021 season could look like.