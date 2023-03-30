The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MetroCreative Connection

CINCINNATI -- The loudest ovation of the Cincinnati Reds pregame introductions on Opening Day on Thursday came for a player not even on the active roster.

First baseman Joey Votto, 39, on perhaps his final Reds Opening Day, drew a warm welcome from the capacity crowd when he was introduced with the rest of the team at Great American Ball Park. Votto, in his 17th season with the Reds, is on the 10-day injured list. The Reds own a $20 million team option of Votto's contract for 2024, but the deal includes a $7 million buyout.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

