CINCINNATI -- The loudest ovation of the Cincinnati Reds pregame introductions on Opening Day on Thursday came for a player not even on the active roster.
First baseman Joey Votto, 39, on perhaps his final Reds Opening Day, drew a warm welcome from the capacity crowd when he was introduced with the rest of the team at Great American Ball Park. Votto, in his 17th season with the Reds, is on the 10-day injured list. The Reds own a $20 million team option of Votto's contract for 2024, but the deal includes a $7 million buyout.
Second baseman Jonathan India and catcher Tyler Stephenson also sparked loud applause, as did a remembrance video of late Reds pitcher Tom Browning. The Reds placed a replica jersey of Browning's No. 32 on the wall in the leftfield corner.
Former Reds third baseman Todd Frazier also was welcomed warmly by fans as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutcheon heard a measure of polite applause in his first game with the Pirates since 2017. The outfielder played for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and the New York Yankees the last five seasons after starting his career in Pittsburgh.
Aftab Pureval, mayor of Cincinnati, received a less-favorable reception, with a hefty portion of the crowd booing.
ROSTER SET: The Reds set their Opening Day 26-man roster by adding four players five hours before game time. The club recalled outfielder Stuart Fairchild from Louisville and purchased from the Triple-A club the contracts of infielder/outfielder Jason Vosler and relief pitchers Derek Law and Alex Young.
To make room for that quartet, the Reds placed pitchers Tejay Antone and Justin Dunn on the 60-day injured list and hurlers Tony Santillan, Lucas Sims and Luke Weaver on the 15-day injured list. Votto and outfielder Nick Senzel were placed on the 10-day injured list.
The Reds also designated for assignment infielder/outfielder Nick Solak.
I LOVE A PARADE: Former Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves were the co-grand marshals of the 104th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade downtown Thursday morning.
PIRATES MOVES: The Pirates designated outfielder Ryan Vilade for assignment on Thursday and selected the contracts of reliever Rob Zastryzny and catcher Jason Delay. Pittsburgh placed reliever Jarlin Garcia on the 60-day injured list to open a second spot on the 40-man roster. The Pirates also put relievers JT Brubaker and Robert Stephenson on the 15-day injured list.
ROUNDING UP: Honor guards from the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy presented the colors for the National Anthem. Members of Cincinnati Firefighters Union Local 48 unfurled a 300-by-150-foot American flag during the anthem, sung by Marlana VanHoose of Denver, Kentucky, in Johnson County. Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 112th Fighter Squadron "Stingers" of the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard Base in Toledo, Ohio, performed a pre-game flyover.
The Reds and Pirates were scheduled to pause for a moment of silence in the seventh inning to honor the victims of The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. Thursday was the 20th Opening Day game at Great American Ballpark. Thursday marked the seventh consecutive season the Reds opened with a different starting shortstop -- Zack Cozart in 2017, Jose Peraza in 2018, Jose Iglesias in 2019, Freddy Galvis in 2020, Eugenio Suarez in 2021, Kyle Farmer in 2022 and Jose Barrero in 2023.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
