CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam during a seven-run fifth inning and the Reds held off a late rally attempt in a 12-7 win over Chicago at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday night.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Reds.

The home run for Castellanos came against his former team and followed a two-run single by Eugenio Suarez, which made the Cubs pay for an intentional walk to Joey Votto.

Nick Senzel then followed Castellanos’ homer with one of his own to cap the seven-run inning.

The Reds were cruising with a 9-0 lead until the seventh inning when Cincinnati’s bullpen struggled to get out of the frame after relieving starter Sonny Gray.

The Cubs got five runs and had a chance to dig into the lead more, but a pop-out ended the rally and Cincinnati tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom of the frame to restore a comfortable advantage.

There was a chance for more Cincinnati runs in the seventh, but a liner off the bat of Shogo Akiyama was ruled a catch by Chicago’s Kris Bryant, which started a triple play with the bases loaded.

Review showed the ball hit the ground.

Gray continued a strong start for the Reds’ starting pitchers. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

Mike Moustakas also homered to open the scoring for the Reds in the fourth inning.

