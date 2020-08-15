CINCINNATI — A player from the Cincinnati Reds tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, leading to the postponement of Saturday's and Sunday's games with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Major League Baseball issued the following statement on the situation:
"Following a positive test for COVID-19 by a Cincinnati Reds player, (Saturday’s) scheduled game, as well as (Sunday) afternoon’s contest, between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park have been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available."
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, forcing postponements of multiple games.
REDS CLAIM WILLIAMS: The Reds claimed outfielder Nick Williams off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
Williams, 26 and a second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2012, was once the 27th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, but has struggled with the bat in the majors. In 826 big league at-bats, Williams has hit 31 home runs, driven in 110 runs and batted .254, with a .313 on-base percentage and .420 slugging percentage and four stolen bases.
In 2019, Williams batted .151 in 106 at bats. He was better in 2018 as a full-time player when he homered 17 times and drove in 50 runs while batting .256, slugging .425 and reaching base at a .324 clip.
Williams was assigned to Cincinnati's alternate training site.