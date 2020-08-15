Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.