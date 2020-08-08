Essential reporting in volatile times.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds apparently really like Mark Payton.

The club acquired the outfielder from Oakland Friday for cash.

The Reds selected Payton from the A’s in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft, but on July 21 returned him to Oakland when a glut of talented outfielders prevented him from making the 25-man roster.

Because he is a minor leaguer with options, Payton doesn’t have to be kept on the Reds’ active roster, although he has been added to the team’s 60-man player pool.

Payton, 28, was a seventh-round pick of the New York Yankees out of the University of Texas in 2014. He hasn’t played in the majors, but is coming off a tremendous 2019 minor league season during which he smashed 30 home runs and slashed .334/.400/.653 in Triple-A. Payton struck out in just 17 percent of trips to the plate.

