HUNTINGTON — If the Cincinnati Reds' 2020 draft had a theme song it might be Jean Knight's 1971 hit "Mr. Big Stuff."
The Reds selected six players with big upside and loud tools Wednesday and Thursday, but with questions that the club thinks professional coaching can fix.
Here's a look at each of the players Cincinnati chose:
Austin Hendrick (round 1, pick 12): Outfielder, West Allegheny High School Imperial, Pennsylvania. Hendrick features extraordinary bat speed and the best power in the draft, college or high school. A 6-foot, 195-pound left-handed rightfielder, Hendrick has some swing and miss, as do most power hitters. Scouts say he could become a 40-home-run hitter in the big leagues, bringing to mind former Cincinnati star Adam Dunn. Hendrick's expected $4,633,400 signing bonus figures to be plenty to buy him out of a commitment to Mississippi State.
Christian Roa (round 2, pick 48): Right-handed pitcher, Texas A&M. A 6-foot-4, 220-pound starter, Roa throws a fastball that has reached 96 mph and generally sits 92-94. His changeup and curveball are above average.
“He’s a big, strong kid who has been in a couple of different roles,” said Brad Meador, Reds director of amateur scouting. “We’ve seen him out of the pen. We’ve seen him start. He has four solid pitches. His pitchability, we think, there is upside there. We think he is a starting pitcher with his best days ahead of him.”
Roa, 21, was 2-1 with a 5.85 earned run average in four starts in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown halted the season. In 20 innings, Roa gave up 18 hits, walked nine and struck out 35. In 2019, he had a 3.56 ERA in 17 games — 10 starts — with 46 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Jackson Miller (competitive balance round B, pick 65): Catcher, J.W. Ritchey High School, New Port Richey, Florida. High school catchers are among the riskier demographics in the draft, and Miller has been catching just one season. He has, however, worked with former Reds and Angels catcher Joe Hudson.
The scouting report on Miller is that he's an offense-first player, athletic and agile behind the plate, with an above-average arm.
Bryce Bonnin (round 3, pick 84): Right-handed pitcher, Texas Tech. A rare player who has appeared in the College World Series with two different teams — Arkansas and Texas Tech — Bonnin features a plus fastball that tops out at 97 mph. He doesn't always know where it's going, however, as evidenced by his 45 walks in 67 innings in 2019.
The Reds are investing heavily in former Driveline Baseball pitching trainer Kyle Boddy to help Bonnin and other talented hurlers harness their control and command.
Mac Wainwright (round 4, pick 113): Outfielder, St. Edward High School, Lakewood, Ohio. An Ohio State baseball commit who had football scholarship offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Toledo and Youngstown State, Wainwright brings athleticism of a wide receiver to the outfield. He is close friends with Hendrick.
“We feel good about the makeup and know what we’re getting that’s going to put the work in,” Meador said. “He’s got the big engine, and we think we can hit big on him. It may take a little time. It’s definitely an upside play, but we think we have to take some of those.”
Joe Boyle (round 5, pick 143): Right-handed pitcher, Notre Dame. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Boyle throws 102 mph and scouts rate his fastball an 80 on the 20 to 80 scale. He also throws a plus curveball.
Boyle walked 13 in 8 1/3 innings during the abbreviated 2020 season. He was 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and two saves in six games, allowing three hits and striking out 17 batters.
“He’s a guy who throws 100 mph with a plus breaking ball and shows you all the stuff,” Meador said. “We want to turn him over to our pitching development and see what they come up with. No one is going to wonder why he is there.”