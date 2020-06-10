HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds selected a power-hitting high school outfielder with their first pick in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday night.
Austin Hendrick, a 6-foot, 195-pound outfielder from West Allegheny High School in Imperial, Pennsylvania, went 12th overall to the Reds. Hendrick is regarded by many as the premier power-hitting high schooler in the Draft, having hit a ball out of Wrigley Field in the Under Armor High School All-American Game.
Baseball America wrote that Hendrick possesses the best pure bat speed in the class and owns light-tower power, making him the best power-hit combination in the high school ranks. As with most power hitters, he has some swing and miss concerns, but projects as a possible 40-home run hitter.
MLB.com writers wrote that no high school hitter in the Draft possesses more upside.
Baseball America rated Hendrick, likely a rightfielder, the ninth-best prospect in the Draft. The Mississippi State commit is expected to sign.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales with the seventh overall pick. Baseball America rated Gonzales the fifth-best player available.
Gonzales put up a .432/.532/.773 batting line in his sophomore year and earned All-America honors. While New Mexico State plays in am extreme hitter's environment, Gonzales also performed well on the road and in the Cape Cod summer league, cementing his status as a premier bat.
As expected, the Detroit Tigers chose Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson with the first overall pick. Torkelson was a consensus No. 1 by major publications that cover the draft. He has been favorably compared to New York Met's first baseman and rookie of the year Peter Alonso.
Torkelson was on pace to break former major leaguer Bob Hoerner's school record for home runs, but fell three short during a season shortened by COVID-19 cancellations.
The Baltimore Orioles didn't take long to make the biggest surprise of the Draft. With the second overall selection, Baltimore picked Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad, rather than making the expected choice of Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin.
Other teams appeared to have concerns about Martin, who dropped to the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 5. Miami slected University of Minnesota pitcher Max Meyer at No. 3, and the Kansas City Royals drafted Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy at No. 4.
Thirty-seven players were selected Wednesday in the first round and compensation round. The rest of the five-round Draft takes place beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.