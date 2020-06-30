HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds assigned 57 players to their 60-man roster for preseason camp in preparation for the start of the Major League Baseball season on July 23.
“Just because we didn’t put a guy on (the roster) doesn’t mean you can’t add him later,” said Reds general manager Nick Krall, addressing questions as to why infielder Derek Dietrich was left off. “You can add him a week, two weeks, three weeks down the road — whatever it is.”
The Reds are inviting all players on their 40-man roster to camp, along with most of their non-roster invitees to spring training. They filled 57 spots of the 60-man player pool, so they could add three players at any point. The player pool is important because those are the only players in the organization invited to preseason camp.
When spring training began in February, the Reds invited 61 players. The four who weren’t included in the 60-player pool are Dietrich, shortstop Blake Trahan, catcher Chris Okey and pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez. Trahan was invited, but he opted to retire. Gutierrez was suspended for 80 games for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs. Dietrich, who appeared in 113 games for the Reds in 2019, and Okey remain in the organization.
The Reds will open the season with a 30-man active roster and three-man taxi squad that will travel with the team. At least one player on the taxi squad must be a catcher. The active roster will be cut to 28 players after two weeks and 26 players after four weeks.
Following is the list of players on the Reds’ 60-man:
Catchers: Tucker Barnhart, Curt Casali, Tyler Stephenson and Francisco Peña.
Infielders: Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Freddy Galvis, Eugenio Suárez, Kyle Farmer, Josh VanMeter, Alex Blandino, Matt Davidson, José Garcia, Alfredo Rodriguez, Christian Colón and Jonathan India.
Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Shogo Akiyama, Nick Senzel, Jesse Winker, Phillip Ervin, Aristides Aquino, Mark Payton, Travis Jankowski, Scott Schebler, Boog Powell and Stuart Fairchild.
Starting pitchers: Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, Trevor Bauer, Wade Miley, Anthony DeSclafani, Tyler Mahle, Tony Santillan, Tejay Antone, José De León, Brooks Raley and Nick Lodolo.
Relief pitchers: Raisel Iglesias, Michael Lorenzen, Amir Garrett, Pedro Strop, Robert Stephenson, Lucas Sims, Cody Reed, Matt Bowman, Justin Shafer, Joel Kuhnel, Josh D. Smith, Ryan Hendrix, Nate Jones, Tyler Thornburg, Sal Romano, Jesse Biddle, David Carpenter, R.J. Alaniz and Alex Powers.