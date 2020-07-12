The Cincinnati Reds reached a deal with the last of their six picks from the Major League Baseball Draft when they signed catcher Jackson Miller on Sunday.
Miller announced his signing on Twitter, writing, “Officially a Cincinnati Red! Beyond excited to start my professional career. Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way. Go Reds!”
A Wake Forest University signee, Miller, 18, played at Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida. The Reds selected him in the supplemental second round, 65th overall. Miller didn’t reveal his signing bonus, but the slot amount for the 65th pick is $1,025,100. Cincinnati had $1,296,100 remaining in its draft pool after signing its five other selections.
A left-handed hitter, Miller is highly regarded by Draft experts. Keith Law of ESPN ranked him the 62nd-best player available.
Baseball America pegged Miller 99th, MLB Pipeline 104th and Fangraphs 123rd. Scouting reports from all those organizations praised Miller’s hitting ability while noting he doesn’t yet possess much power.
Miller was deemed to have ability to turn into an average or better major league catcher defensively, showcasing average arm strength and a clean transfer. at 6-foot-, 195 pounds, Miller doesn’t project to grow much bigger, but scouts rate his tools as at least solid across the board.
The Reds other signings were:
Austin Hendrick, outfielder, West Allegheny High School. Hendrick was taken in the first round, 12th overall, and signed for $4 million.
Christian Roa, right-handed pitcher, Texas A&M. Roa was selected in the second round, 48th overall, and signed for $1,543,600.
Bryce Bonnin, right-handed pitcher, Texas Tech. A third-round pick, 84th overall, Bonnin signed for $700,000.
Mac Wainwright, outfielder, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward High School.
The Reds took the Ohio State commit in the fourth round, 113th overall, and signed him for $512,400.
Joe Boyle, right-handed pitcher, Notre Dame. The hard-throwing reliever was drafted in the fifth round, 143rd overall, and signed for $500,000.