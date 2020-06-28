HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds not only signed their No. 1 draft choice, they inked him in an under-slot deal.
The Reds signed outfielder Austin Hendricks, the 12th overall player selected in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month, for $4 million, $370,000 below the recommended slot.
Hendricks, a standout at West Allegheny (Pennsylvania) High School was considered to possess the most power of any hitter in the Draft. MLB.com’s scouting report on Hendrick included the line, “there isn’t a high school hitter in the country with more upside. The Mississippi State recruit has the chance to be a middle-of-the-lineup run producer with tons of power and plenty of scouts still believe in him reaching that ceiling.”
The Reds also signed third-round pick Bryce Bonnin, a right-handed pitcher from Texas Tech, for $700,000, a savings of $21,900 from his slot value.
Bonnin profiles as a reliever with a fastball ranging from 93 to 97 mph and an effective mid-80s slider. Both pitches are thrown from a deceptive, crossfire delivery that makes them more difficult for hitters to pick up.
Mac Wainright, Cincinnati’s fourth-round pick, also signed, agreeing to a deal worth slot value of $512,400. Wainwright is a speedy outfielder from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edwards High School and chose professional baseball over several football scholarship offers from Mid-American Conference schools that wanted him as a wide receiver. Wainwright had committed to play baseball at Ohio State.
Also signing was right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle from Notre Dame. Boyle signed for slot value of $382,700. The hard-throwing reliever has reached 102 mph with his fastball.
The savings from the under-slot signings could help the Reds land second-round choice Christian Roa, a right-handed pitcher from Texas A&M, and third-round pick Jackson Miller, a catcher from J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida. Roa is expected to sign for slot ($1.54 million) or near slot. Miller, who committed to play at Wake Forest, probably will require an over-slot deal, more than $1.03 million.