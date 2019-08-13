The Herald-Dispatch

CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Reds will open their 2020 season on March 26 with a matchup against the National League Central Division rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Among the other highlights of the 2020 home slate are weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies (April 9-12), the Chicago Cubs (June 4-7) and the Cardinals again at the end of the season (Sept. 17-20).

The annual Ohio Cup Series featuring the Reds and Cleveland Indians will be renewed May 19 and 20 in Cleveland, before wrapping up July 7 and 8 in Cincinnati.

Additional Interleague matchups at Great American Ball Park will feature the Tampa Bay Rays (July 31-Aug. 2), the Baltimore Orioles (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) and a visit by the Boston Red Sox (Sept. 15-16).

The Reds will also go on the road to face the Toronto Blue Jays (March 30-April 1), the New York Yankees (April 17-19) and a trip to Fenway to face the Red Sox (August 18-19).

