HUNTINGTON -- The Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to open their season against I-75 rival the Detroit Tigers.
After a three-month delay to the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball released its revised 60-game 20202 schedule Monday. The Reds, as is traditional, being the season at home, taking on Detroit at 6:10 p.m. July 24 at Great American Ball Park.
Each MLB club is slated to play 40 games against teams in its own division, and 20 Interleague games against teams in the corresponding geographical division. The Reds are in the National League Central and will play the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals in division. The teams will play one another 10 times apiece, with three series with each divisional foe.
Cincinnati will play the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins in interleague play. The games are split with 10 at home and 10 on the road. The Reds will play Cleveland six times, threea t home and three on the road.
The Reds take on Detroit at 5:10 p.m. July 26 and conclude the three-game series at 1:10 p.m. July 27, a Sunday. Cincinnati then entertains the Cubs for four consecutive games before heading to Detroit July 31 for its first road contest.
The Reds finish the regular season Sept. 25, 26 and 27 at the defending American League Central champion Minnesota Twins.
The MLB season begins July 23 with two games. The world champion Washington Nationals entertain the New York Yankees, and the San Francisco Giants visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.
All tickets for originally scheduled Reds 2020 regular season home games are no longer valid. If fans are permitted to attend games based on the 60-game schedule at Great American Ball Park at any point this season, tickets will be sold for those games at a later date.
The Reds are offering fans holding tickets for games originally scheduled for the 2020 regular season the option to apply the value of those tickets towards tickets for the 2021 season or receive a refund. Visit reds.com/Tickets for more details.