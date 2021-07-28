HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds beefed up their much maligned bullpen with a pair of trades that landed them three relief pitchers.
Late Tuesday night, the Reds acquired right-hander Luis Cessa and left-hander Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named later. Wednesday morning, Cincinnati picked up right-hander Mychal Givens from the Colorado Rockies for minor league right-handers Case Williams and Noah Davis.
The Reds hope the trio will help a bullpen that features a 5.36 earned run average, the highest in the majors, as the team makes a push to overcome a seven-game deficit in the National League Central and six-game shortfall in the chase for the second wild card playoff spot.
Givens, 31, owns a 2.73 earned run average through 31 relief appearances this season, striking out 34 and walking 14 in 29 2/3 innings. One of the top reliever targets before Friday’s trade deadline, Givens, who is owed $1.4 million the rest of the season, has given up two earned runs in his last 14 innings.
The Rockies will receive minor-league pitchers Davis and Williams, who was traded from the Rockies to the Reds last winter in a deal that also featured Jeff Hoffman, Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah. Baseball America rated Davis the No. 15 prospect in the Reds’ farm system and Williams 37th.
Cessa, 29, has a career-low 2.82 ERA in 29 appearances. He’s struck out 31 and walked 17 in 38 1/3 innings and is under team control for the next two seasons. Cessa pitched multiple innings 11 times this season and is expected to add length to the Reds’ bullpen.
Wilson, 33, is a 10-year big league veteran. The Reds will be his sixth club. He has stumbled to a 7.50 ERA in 21 games, surrendering 18 hits and 17 runs (15 earned) in 18 innings, striking out 15 and walking nine.
Wilson’s velocity had been down about 1.5 mph for much of the season, but has rebounded of late. He had not recorded and ERA above 3.66 since 2016. Wilson is owed $1 million for the rest of the season and has a $2.3 million player option for next year.
To make room for Cessa and Wilson, the Reds designated right-handers Ashton Goudeau and Edgar García for assignment. To open a roster spot for Givens, Josh Osich was designated for assignment.
