CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds traded pitcher Brooks Raley to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Cincinnati will receive a player to be named later or cash.
In a corresponding move, the Astros transferred closer Roberto Osuna to the 45-day injured list. Osuna is facing season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Raley, 32, in his first major league actions since 2013 with the Chicago Cubs.
The lefthander hurled in the Korean Baseball Organization the past five seasons with the Lotte Giants and went 48-53 record with a 4.13 earned run average in 910 2/3 innings.
Raley likely will work out of the Houston bullpen, but can start if needed.