Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


775470612_CIN_105
Buy Now
Alex Trautwig

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds traded pitcher Brooks Raley to the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Cincinnati will receive a player to be named later or cash.

In a corresponding move, the Astros transferred closer Roberto Osuna to the 45-day injured list. Osuna is facing season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Raley, 32, in his first major league actions since 2013 with the Chicago Cubs.

The lefthander hurled in the Korean Baseball Organization the past five seasons with the Lotte Giants and went 48-53 record with a 4.13 earned run average in 910 2/3 innings.

Raley likely will work out of the Houston bullpen, but can start if needed.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.